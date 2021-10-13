 Zoning In | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 13, 2021 News » Local News

Zoning In 

Proposed zoning change could affect where the City can place shelters and managed camps

By

Sounding Board to House Our Neighbors, a city-manager-appointed committee, recommended that Bend allow shelters in managed camps in all zoning designations except for heavy industrial.

In a press release on Monday, the committee laid out four shelter types, all currently zone restricted. They include group shelters where there's shared sleeping areas, multi-room shelters with individual sleeping units, outdoor shelters like the proposed managed camp on Ninth Street and hardship shelters, which are RVs or mobile homes permitted for residential properties.

Up to 70 people can stay at the Shepherd House Second Street shelter. - NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  • Up to 70 people can stay at the Shepherd House Second Street shelter.

"Right now, for the outdoor shelter type, which is managed-camp or the tiny-home-type village with cabins, you could only have something like that in the commercial zone," said Susanna Julber, senior project and policy manager with the City of Bend, who's working with the committee. "We have different provisions for different shelter types city-wide, but they're pretty restrictive."

Currently all shelters need a conditional use permit, which requires an additional review before approval.

"The code amendment would make things a little bit easier if somebody wanted to build a shelter," Julber said. "The City's probably not going to be building a bunch of shelters because of this—the goal is to provide the legal framework, the regulatory framework, so if a social service provider, or other entity, maybe a private property owner... if they have a piece of land that's zoned mixed use or something, and they wanted to put a shelter there, they could."

The Sounding Board started meeting in April to develop recommendations on the size and type of shelters that should be allowed in a zoning district. It's comprised of social service providers, housing advocates, and designers and representatives from the Bend Economic Advisory Committee, Neighborhood Leadership Alliance, Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, Planning Commission and the Bend City Council. Its recommendations to end the restrictive zoning of shelters everywhere except for industrial areas was primarily done out of safety concerns.

"That's where manufacturing, flammable materials, things like that occur. So we didn't want to have an existing heavy industrial facility have to build new firewalls or whatever they might have to do if a bunch of residents are living next door," Julber said.

The committee also recommends all shelters and camps be: managed, include on-site parking, adhere to the Americans with Disabilities Act, have toilets and trash receptacles, provide good-neighbor agreements for adjacent neighbors and residents and cannot be used for short-term rentals. Recommendations have been made but implementation will require revisions and acceptance by the planning commission. A survey will collect feedback from Bendites until Nov. 1.

"We'd really like the public to go ahead and fill that out and try and educate themselves on what the different shelter types are, and then give us meaningful feedback on those amendments through the survey," Julber said. "Then we'll get the sounding board back together in November, and review all the public feedback, and revise the code amendments as necessary."

The planning commission is expected to review the changes in January. The changes will need to be approved by City Council before it can be adopted.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Letters to the Editor 10/14/21
Low-Snow Skiing
Bend's Representation in Congress Has Long Been Shunted. Now It's Gotten Worse.
Changes at Mt. Bachelor
Get Hype for Figure Skating
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Make Masks Cool

    Make Masks Cool

    Bend nurses dole out PPE for fellow workers, after an angel donation falls in their laps
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 31, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Exclusive Members’ Exhibition Preview: Rethinking Fire

Exclusive Members’ Exhibition Preview: Rethinking Fire - High Desert Museum

Fri., Oct. 15, 6:30-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Rich Pass?

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 13, 2021
    Sen. Ron Wyden called out POWDR Corp. for its controversial “Fast Tracks" pass More »

  • Local News »

    Low-Snow Skiing

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 13, 2021
    What's the correlation between good snow and winter tourism? More »

  • Local News »

    Overdoses Spike

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 13, 2021
    Health Departments give recommendations after 16 local overdoses in under a month More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Rich Pass?

    Rich Pass?

    Sen. Ron Wyden called out POWDR Corp. for its controversial “Fast Tracks" pass
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 13, 2021
  • Low-Snow Skiing

    Low-Snow Skiing

    What's the correlation between good snow and winter tourism?
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 13, 2021
  • Overdoses Spike

    Overdoses Spike

    Health Departments give recommendations after 16 local overdoses in under a month
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 13, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 13-20, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation