A Heart Warming Escape

As the winter season arrives, bringing cold gusts of wind and snow, there's nothing like finding creative ways to keep warm. One of the best ways to seek the heat and beat the winter blues is to enjoy a sizzling hot sauna!



The word "sauna" comes from the Finnish language, meaning "bathhouse." (Fun fact: "sauna" is the only English dictionary word that traces back to the Finnish language) The colloquial spread of the word "sauna" worldwide now refers to any such similar structure that heats the air space and induces copious sweating.

Although, Finland is by no means the only country in the world to enjoy a heated bathhouse system designed for sweating and purification, its sauna tradition dates back thousands of years and forms a central landmark of their culture.

Saunas were once considered holy places, similar to temples, where loud noise, alcohol and violence were strictly forbidden. So quiet and reverential was the sauna space that Finnish women even gave birth in them!

While Bend is miles away from Finland, we share a similarly chilly winter climate that creates the perfect conditions for enjoying a hot sauna. The Finns are known to jump out of their saunas and roll around in the snow for a good time, which the brave among us here in Central Oregon can try too!

There are different kinds of saunas, each of which has potential strengths and drawbacks. While traditional Finnish-style saunas use wood burning fires to physically heat the air up to approximately 185° F, modern infrared saunas use infrared light to penetrate the skin and heat the core body temperature directly.

This makes infrared saunas cheaper to build and more accessible to operate, as they require less heat than traditional wood-burning saunas. Overall, both styles offer potential health benefits to users.

On a subjective level, many people who regularly visit the sauna report an increased sense of peace, relaxation and better sleep. Sweating simply feels good!

From a more objective point of view, it's a scientific fact that saunas will increase heart rate and blood circulation, which creates a kind of positive stress on the body that is similar to exercise.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, "The average person will pour out a pint of sweat during a short stint in a sauna. The pulse rate jumps by 30% or more, allowing the heart to nearly double the amount of blood it pumps each minute."

Local gyms and rec centers, such as Juniper Swim and Fitness and the Bend Athletic Club, have saunas available for visitors, as do some local spas. To really luxuriate in the sauna goodness, however, consider investing in a home sauna your entire family can enjoy from the comfort of your own backyard.





Relatively inexpensive infrared sauna rooms and tents costing between $300-$2,000 are available online from Amazon and other websites to be shipped straight to your door and placed either outside or inside. They typically fit one to two people at a time and are a great entry level option for folks newer to using saunas.

Otherwise, if you have the budget to spare and are feeling ambitious, you can invest in a custom home build that incorporates traditional elements of Finnish-style saunas, such as microbial resistant cedar wood and large wood-burning stoves.

Sauna blueprints can be downloaded online from websites such as Superior Sauna & Steam. If you're handy with a hammer and have some prior building experience, you could build your sauna yourself or with a team of friends. Otherwise, a reputable local contractor can build it for you based on your favorite blueprint.

It's important to go slow when you first start using a sauna. Set your sauna to a lower temperature and begin with brief sessions lasting 10 to 15 minutes, taking breaks if you feel at all light-headed or dizzy. Gradually increase the heat and length of your sauna time to a maximum of 30 minutes as your body adjusts.

Also, be sure to drink plenty of water before, during and after your sauna session to prevent dehydration and to maximize the full detox effects. It's also considered good etiquette when using a public sauna to bring a clean towel to sit and sweat on and a second towel to dry off when finished.

While sauna bathing is typically safe for healthy adults, do consult your health care practitioner before starting any new fitness regime, particularly if you are pregnant, lactating, taking any prescribed medications or have any specific health concerns.

Opinions also vary as to whether or not kids should be included in family sauna time. Young children cannot regulate their core body heat the same way as adults and are more likely to suffer from heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Brief stints for a couple of minutes in a lightly heated sauna are likely OK for most kids, so long as parents are carefully watching them for any signs of distress, but young children should never be left alone in a sauna without adult supervision. The Finnish typically allow their children to sauna alone around seven or eight years old, but American families may wish to extend this supervised time into the tweens or teens.

Whatever your family decides, sauna bathing can be a great way to enjoy physical and mental health benefits this winter while keeping the cold away!