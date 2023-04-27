 Best Arts Instruction: Let's Paint | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Best Arts Instruction: Let's Paint

Art in the Garden

Sarah Swoffer has creativity in her DNA. In founding Let's Paint, which offers art instruction to children, parents and everyone in between, Swoffer has been instrumental in helping her students explore their own artistry by nurturing creativity and confidence. Growing as an art teacher during her time with Westside Village Magnet School, she knew painting would help her community not feel so alone during the uncertain early days of COVID.

click to enlarge Best Arts Instruction: Let's Paint
Natalie Stephenson

"When we were isolated at the beginning of COVID, I started offering online art classes," says Swoffer. "I wanted students to be able to attend in person, but I needed to follow the current restrictions. When the weather warmed up, I decided I could offer our backyard as the solution. The summer of 2020, I started offering some classes outside. I encouraged artists to take breaks in the flowers and to pick the fresh vegetables."

click to enlarge Best Arts Instruction: Let's Paint
Natalie Stephenson

Even though Swoffer's backyard is beautiful, Let's Paint shouldn't be confined to a small space. Swoffer explains: "Teaching out of our home has been a good solution to start Let's Paint, but my ultimate goal is to create a stand-alone space where I can expand our offerings and share more opportunities with our community." Sounds perfect!

Lets Paint
541.480.7491
letspaintclasses.art


Jared Rasic

Film critic and author of food, arts and culture stories for the Source Weekly since 2010.

