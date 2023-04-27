Best Dance Studio: The Dance Connection Bend

There's no such thing as a dancer without passion; they do it because they feel it in their bones and soul. Owners of The Dance Connection Bend, Amy Adams, Lauren DuBose and Paige Coduti, feel that emotion and pass it on to every student who enters the doors of their studio.

click to enlarge Natalie Stephenson

"We believe that dance stretches far beyond the steps you learn," says Coduti. "It is about a much deeper connection. It's the connection between the dancer and the music, getting lost in the steps, but also the connection with your fellow dancers and instructors. The Dance Connection Bend is built on a strong foundation of love and respect for every dancer. Together we create our dance family."

click to enlarge Natalie Stephenson

The studio covers the gamut of dance techniques with classes in ballet, hip hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, acro, tap and more and teaches people of all ages and skill levels. "We connect, create and celebrate the art of dance in all we do," says Coduti. "We feel fortunate to have created a dance family that supports this mission, and we look forward to many more years of dancing here in Central Oregon."



