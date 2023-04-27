 Best Learning Specialist/Tutor: Sylvan Learning of Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Best Learning Specialist/Tutor: Sylvan Learning of Bend

Individualized Education on the Rise

By

No two students learn the same way and it's a huge mistake to assume they will. That's one reason why Sylvan Learning has expanded so widely over the years. Audra-Marie Bohn, the director of Sylvan of Bend, explains: "Sylvan sets up individualized learning plans customized to each and every student, and we use expert teachers to help students and families achieve their goals. Our curriculum is research based and data driven, and it's helped us gain an amazing reputation of serving students in Central Oregon for over 40 years!"

click to enlarge Best Learning Specialist/Tutor: Sylvan Learning of Bend
Natalie Stephenson

By designing a curriculum around the student, Sylvan treats youth like individuals instead of mass-produced cogs. "I love the variety of students and subjects," says Bohn. "Where else can I teach a kindergartener a phonics lesson and a high school student a trigonometric circle concept all in one day?"

click to enlarge Best Learning Specialist/Tutor: Sylvan Learning of Bend
Natalie Stephenson

Sylvan Bend has been a part of the fabric of education in Central Oregon for over 40 years and isn't going anywhere. "We are grateful to the Central Oregon community for supporting us and allowing us to do what we love. We look forward to helping students succeed for many more years to come!"

Sylvan Learning of Bend
2150 NE Studio Rd #10, Bend
2754 NW Crossing Dr #101, Bend
541-647-2742
sylvanlearning.com

