Best OB: Dr. John Murphy

Right away, it's easy to tell how much Dr. John Murphy cares about his patients. "I feel continuity of care is truly the best form of medical care," he says. "Every time a patient sees a different provider, a small piece of information can be lost. We try and give our community the best continuity of care at the sacrifice of our personal time with our families. I tend to deliver over 70% of my patients and enjoy watching their children grow up and sharing stories during their follow-up annual exams. It's personal."

Initially going to medical school to be a psychiatrist, Dr. Murphy realized in his third year when he rotated through the different specialties that he liked all facets of practicing medicine and that being an obstetrician/gynecologist would allow him to practice it all.

Dr. Murphy explains, "I knew I would be working long hours and decided to pick the specialty that I would be happiest in rather than sacrificing happiness for less hours and a less laborious call."

Serving Central Oregon has given Dr. Murphy his biggest honor. "It has been a privilege to serve the women and their families in our community over the past 23 years and share the knowledge I have gained as medicine is always changing," says Dr. Murphy. "I am honored that our patients have voiced their opinion in our community."