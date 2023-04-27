 Best Photographer: Natalie Stephenson | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Best Photographer: Natalie Stephenson

Captured With Love

By

Natalie Stephenson always knew she wanted to be a photographer. "I was given my first camera at age nine, creating a lifelong love for photography and a desire to be a professional photographer from a young age," says Stephenson. "For me, it was a passion for creativity in capturing people's expressions or a beautiful scene, inspiring emotion in the viewer and having fun doing it.

Later I realized that I just love people and the art of creating through photography."

Stephenson doesn't just care that her clients love the photos themselves. "I hope someone not only enjoys the images created, but also the entire experience," she says. "I work hard to make my clients feel comfortable, drawing out their individual personalities and making them shine. I love helping people look and feel their best. The greatest compliment is when someone tells me they had fun during their session or when a mother cries during the appointment when she gets to see the images for the first time."

Stephenson also doesn't take the responsibility of photographing her community lightly. "I have loved serving Central Oregon for the past 19 years," she says. "It has been a joy and I'll continue to look forward to photographing the moments that make up your story, captured with love, for years to come!"

Natalie Stephenson Photography
644 NE Greenwood Ave., #206, Bend
541.771.6557
nstephenson.com


About The Author

Jared Rasic

Film critic and author of food, arts and culture stories for the Source Weekly since 2010.

