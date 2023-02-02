 Kids Have a Voice: Save Skyline Forest | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bend Nest Parenting Magazine
Back to Source

Kids Have a Voice: Save Skyline Forest

By

Skyline Forest, a huge tract of undeveloped land located west of Bend, has been a source of concern for quite some time. At almost 33,000 acres, this pristine privately owned area is for sale. Conservationists worry about heightened wildfire risk, loss of wildlife habitat and other negative impacts of development.

click to enlarge Kids Have a Voice: Save Skyline Forest
Submitted

Central Oregon LandWatch has stepped up by focusing on public outreach and raising awareness. In addition, local nonprofit, Deschutes Land Trust, that handles stewardship and financial aspects of conservation, would like to purchase the land. With a $95 million price tag, however, that may not be so easy.

Trinity Lutheran middle school science teacher, Alisa Jeffries, recently engaged her 7th and 8th grade students by inviting Alex Hardison from Central Oregon LandWatch to visit her classes. Hardison spoke about fire safety and environmental awareness. The discussion included the Save Skyline Forest campaign, which raised thought-provoking questions from the students.

click to enlarge Kids Have a Voice: Save Skyline Forest
Submitted

After some discussion, Jeffries' students expressed their opinions through art and writing. Middle-schooler Morgan G. wrote, "The splendor of nature alone is more of a reason to make Central Oregon a destination than anything mankind can create." Classmate Sarah H. suggested that jobs in a protected area would be available as well, such as research and possibly responsible logging.

Although most students wanted Skyline Forest to remain protected, a few thought it should be developed, stating that new homes would help with the housing shortage.

While these students may not be able to vote or purchase large tracts of property, awareness of important issues is the first step to having a stake in their community's future.

For more information about Skyline Forest, visit https://saveskylineforest.centraloregonlandwatch.org/

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Nest News
All Bend Nest

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Bend Nest

BendNest Spring 2023
Digital Edition

Previous Issues

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Joshua Savage

  • Thermal Magic

    Discover Oregon's Bounty of Hot Springs

    By Joshua Savage

    Thermal Magic

  • Greening the High Desert

    A permaculture farm on Hunnel Road demonstrates the abundance that can happen, even in the High Desert

    By Joshua Savage

    Greening the High Desert
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Nest News

More »

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation