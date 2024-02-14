 Nest News | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bend Nest Parenting Magazine
Nest News

Bend-La Pine school's application window open, Central Oregon Gives raises over $1 million and baby names

click to enlarge Nest News
Adobe Stock
Looking for a friendly name?

Bend-La Pine schools' application window open for choice option and dual immersion schools for incoming kindergarteners

If you have a child entering kindergarten next fall in the Bend-La Pine School District, now is the time to decide whether a choice option school might be right for your family. Applications for kindergarten choice option schools and for the dual immersion (English and Spanish) program are due by March 22 at 3 p.m.

 Choice option schools provide learning opportunities distinct from traditional school programs. While students are expected to meet the same standards and requirements of traditional schools in the district, they also benefit from unique programs that cater to individual interests and learning styles.

The district uses a lottery system to select students for both choice option schools and the dual immersion program.

There are several family information nights happening in March:

  • Dual Immersion – March 4, 6-7pm at R.E. Jewell Elementary
  • Amity Creek – March 7, 5-6pm at Amity
  • Highland – March 5, 3-4pm & 5-6pm
  • Westside Village – March 13, 1:30-2:30pm & March 14, 5:15-6:30pm

To find out more about choice option schools and dual immersion, go to: bend.k12.or.us/district/academics/choice-options.



