click to enlarge Source

Cosa Cura began its life in 2006, under the name Rescue Collective, the brainchild of artist Angela Dietrich and a group of friends. The space took on its current name in 2016, and in 2018, found its current home along the bustling NW Crossing Drive on Bend's west side. The shop buys and sells consigned items that run the gamut of styles and designers; as Dietrich puts it, "everything from Forever 21 to Chanel." In addition, local designers have the chance to sell their work at Cosa Cura, too.

Like Bend itself, Cosa Cura has seen growth and change over its many years in business. While the shop's buyers still aim to stock items in a range of styles and price points, the arrival of more and more newcomers from other cities and regions has brought more designer brands to the shop – adding a touch of fun, cosmopolitan flair to the scene.

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan The Cosa Cura team, from left, Ann Schnabel, Founder Angela Dietrich and daughter Coco Dietrich, and Dianna Baca.

Dietrich and her team have big things planned for the coming months, with the upcoming addition of a second Bend location in the Brookswood Plaza. In addition to the usual complement of curated consignment items, Dietrich says with its larger size, the new store will also include an elaborate setup for shoes, along with a men's section. Since Cosa Cura is once again taking home honors as Best Clothing Consignment in Central Oregon, there's a pretty good bet that those looking for men's styles are gonna like this place, too.



Cosa Cura

click to enlarge Courtesy Cosa Cura

2735 NW Crossing Dr., Suite 101, Bend

cosacura.com

541-312-2279

Open Tue-Fri 11am-4pm, Sat-Sun 10am-3pm; consignment by appointment only



















Second place: Truffle Pig Trading Co.