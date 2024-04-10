10 Barrel Brewing Adds 'Juicy Drama' to Its Award-Winning HopBurst Family

click to enlarge 10 Barrel

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

10 Barrel Brewing Co. (“10 Barrel”), an award-winning pioneer in the craft brewing industry and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is excited to announce the launch of its newest IPA, 'Juicy Drama', a vivacious addition to its renowned HopBurst Family of IPAs. Crafted with a blend of Bravo and Simcoe hops, Juicy Drama offers a fresh twist on the traditional Double IPA, boasting a robust citrus and pine hop profile with carefully balanced bitterness.This new brew, featuring a formidable 9.6% ABV, embodies a zesty and fruit-forward character while keeping bitterness to a minimum, setting it apart as a standout within the HopBurst Family and IPA landscape at large. To elevate the sensory experience, the brewers incorporated Yuzu zest into the fermenter, resulting in an explosive aroma that complements the beer's dynamic flavor profile."Juicy Drama is crafted to be a feast for all of the senses," said Jimmy Seifrit, Senior Brewmaster at 10 Barrel Brewing. "With its bold hop presence, refreshing citrus notes and tapered bitterness, Juicy Drama is the easy-drinking heavy hitter for all beer lovers."Juicy Drama is available in stores now, and available for purchase soon directly from the 10 Barrel website. Additionally, Juicy Drama is now available as part of the HopBurst Variety Pack, joining 10 Barrel’s Hall-of-Fame lineup of IPAs: Apocalypse, All Ways Down, and Cloud Mentality.For more information, visit 10 Barrel Brewing. 21+ only. Always enjoy responsibly.