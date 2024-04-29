UScellular Provides Ways to Become More Eco-Friendly

In 2023, UScellular customers traded in 242,477 devices through its trade-in program, which diverted 109,110 pounds of e-waste from landfills and avoided more than 309 million gallons of water pollution.
In addition to device trade-in, UScellular offers suggestions on how to utilize technology to improve your carbon footprint:
- Friendly Go Green Challenge – The JouleBug app provides valuable information on how to make changes to your everyday habits at home, work and play more environmentally friendly. You can compete with family members and friends in eco-challenges to make positive changes together.
- Recycle Resource – Recyclenation.com provides users with directions to local recycling centers, hours of operations and a list of accepted recyclable materials. The site also can show if materials, such as metal, construction materials and other large items, can be collected in your area.
- Share Your Treasures – The Freecycle app allows people to give away unwanted but reusable items to people in their community. Users post items to donate or make requests for items on this convenient app.
- Stop Junk Mail – The PaperKarma app can help cut junk mail clutter to help save trees. This app allows users to opt out of mailers that include catalogs, donation requests and former resident’s mailers.
- Auto Ways to Save – Many companies, such as UScellular, offer online bill management to provide customers options for paperless billing and auto payment, which saves time and eliminates waste.
Companies (UScellular included) also offer discounts on monthly bills to enroll in paperless billing options.
