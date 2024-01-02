Becky Johnson Named Interim President At Linfield University

Linfield University has named Rebecca “Becky” Johnson as interim president. Johnson served as Oregon State University’s interim president during the 2021-22 academic year. Before that, she spent 12 years as an OSU vice president and the top administrator at the university’s Cascades Campus in Bend.





Courtesy Oregon State University Becky Johnson has been named Interim President at Linfield.



Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wisconsin, and both a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in agricultural economics from Michigan State.





“I’m very excited to be joining the students, faculty and staff of Linfield University,” said Johnson, who previously served as an OSU faculty member, department chair and associate dean for academic affairs. “Together, along with our alumni and community members, we can continue to enhance Linfield’s long history of providing world-class educational experiences for our students.”





Johnson, who met with the Linfield leadership team before agreeing to accept the position, began serving as the 21st president in the institution’s history as of January 1. She owns a home in the Bend area, but will relocate during her time as interim president into the president’s house on the McMinnville campus along with her wife, Lori Elkins.





Linfield trustees Kirby Dyess and Marvin Henberg co-chaired the selection committee that was given the job of identifying an interim president following the Nov. 2 resignation of President Miles K. Davis. Davis remained as president until an interim could be named, and pledged to work with the new president during any necessary transition period.





“The selection committee wanted someone for the interim position who was not simply a caretaker but an active, collaborative president who can both lead and set the stage for recruiting a new full-time president,” said Henberg, who was Linfield’s interim president during the 2005-06 academic year before moving on to serve as College of Idaho president for six years. “I have no doubt that Becky can do all this and more.”





Lucinda Day Fournier, chair of the Linfield board of trustees, thanked the interim president selection committee for its hard work, and said she is thrilled at the appointment of Dr. Johnson. She said information regarding the search for the university’s next permanent president will be released following the next board meeting in February. The national search will involve trustees, students, faculty and staff members, and regular updates will be posted to linfield.edu/presidentialsearch.

Johnson said she understands the responsibility of the interim president role, and looks forward to getting to know the Linfield community in the weeks and months ahead.





“My experiences leading a large public university as interim president, and a small branch campus in Bend, give me a lot to draw upon at Linfield,” Johnson said. “I really look forward to working with the talented faculty and staff, and getting to know the campuses and communities.”