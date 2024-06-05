Bend BMX To Hold Annual State Qualifying Race, Drawing Hundreds Of Riders June 8 Event At Big Sky Park

The Bend BMX Association, a local organization run by a dedicated team of volunteers with the aim of providing a positive and safe place for kids to race BMX in the Bend community and all of Central Oregon, announces it will host the state qualifier race at Big Sky Park on June 8, 2024.



The race, which is free for spectators, will draw hundreds of families from around the state to compete with local riders. Each track in Oregon hosts a state qualifier leading up to a state championship in September. All abilities are welcome, and separate races for balance bikes, novice, intermediates, and experts will be broken down by age and gender.





"While we are home to a 4 time BMX World Champion, nationally ranked middle and high schoolers, and a former world class mountain biker here in Bend, I volunteer to support the families that aren’t those things,” said BMX Bend Board Member Josh Owen.“I initially brought my kid to the BMX track because my friends that rode BMX as kids are all really good on mountain bikes as adults. After quickly seeing how great the Bend BMX family was, I decided to get involved volunteering myself. It’s a very small group, so a little help can go a long way. My favorite things about Bend BMX are that a beginner getting last place is going to get as much applause, if not more than, the fastest kids on the track. And there is no sitting out on the bench; everyone gets playing time.”Bend BMX is funded in large part by private donors and businesses, including Tri-County Paving, Russell Anderson Contracting and Gary Newman Painting as well as from race and practice fees. The volunteer-based organization holds events frequently at their track, including Pro-Am races and special races on holidays. This past Easter, for example, Leading Edge Helicopters dropped hundreds of Easter eggs on the track from the sky for the kids.It is one of 11 USA BMX sanctioned tracks in the state. “The Bend Sustainability Fund at Visit Bend is honored to help Bend BMX as a grantee so that they can keep costs down and focus on programs for kids in our local community while building infrastructure at their track to eventually host large regional and national events that are meaningful for both residents and visitors,” said Nate Wyeth, Visit Bend VP of Marketing and Communications.“Keeping costs down means offering free racing and bike rentals for families in our community that need support, and helping local elementary schools with their programs including providing assemblies presented by Bend BMX’s own 4 time World Champion, Olivia Armstrong.”The Bend BMX facilities underwent upgrades in 2023, including a full track rebuild, new fencing, a starting hill shade structure, infield landscaping, and a loaner/rental equipment program. “I grew up BMX racing as a kid and met lifelong friends out at the BMX track, one of which helps me run Bend BMX to this day,” said Nick Scott, Bend BMX Track Operator. “It feels great to give the kids an outlet to gain confidence, stay active, and meet new friends.""Through BMX, I have found a community of women all over the world that challenges one another, lifts one another up and encourages us to not just be ‘BMX Moms’ but women who are strong, athletic and who continually push the limits of what our bodies and minds are capable of. BMX is a fantastic sport for young/women to be a part of and where on,” said Michelle Goodin, Bend BMX Board Member.