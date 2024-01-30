Bethlehem Inn Elects New Board Members

Bethlehem Inn has announced that its Board of Directors has elected seven new board members: Howard Friedman, Maggi Machala, Isaac Montoya, Rutila Galvan-Rodriquez, Leah Guliasi, Rev. Chris Kramer and Melissa Williams. The 2024 Board of Directors will be led by Rev. Dr. Steven Koski (Pastor at First Presbyterian Church) as President, Tammy Baney (ED at COIC) as Vice-President, Melissa Williams as Treasurer and Kevin Link (Dir. of Preconstruction at SunWest Builders) as Secretary.





click to enlarge Bethlehem Inn

Howard Friedman and his wife, Nancy have a long history and passion for Bethlehem Inn. They have prepared and served food monthly at Bethlehem Inn since 2006; he served on the Capital Campaign Committee for the re-build of Bethlehem Inn Bend, and also assisted in the procurement of the Bethlehem Inn Redmond facility. Friedman also serves on the Facilities Committee for both locations. In addition, he is the current president of the Board of Directors for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF). He served on the Inn’s Board of Directors from 2016-2022 and has returned for another term in 2024 due to his passion for the Inn’s mission.



Maggi Machala received her Bachelor of Arts degrees in anthropology and nursing from the University of Utah and a Master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Washington. She worked 40 years in maternal-child and public health providing care for migrants and low-income families and serving as an epidemiologist and public health administrator.

Isaac Montoya is a certified Community Health Worker for Mosaic Community Health and St. Vincent DePaul. He assists patients with Social Determinants of Health barriers and challenges. Montoya served as the Onsite Manager at St. Vincent DePaul Village. He is a graduate in Graphic Design and Web Development from Eagle Gate College in Utah.

Rutila Galvan-Rodriguez is a proud Mexican immigrant who grew up in California as a migrant student. She now serves as the Executive Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for the High Desert Education Service District. After working in the private sector for 10 years, she transitioned to education in 2000, where she found her passion for advocating for children and families. She is known for her credibility, strong relationships, and commitment to equity and closing academic gaps for students of color in Central Oregon.

Leah Guliasi received a Master of Arts degree in Community Development and Planning before moving to Oregon for an AmeriCorps VISTA program in 2015. She has been involved in community development and non-profit management with a non-profit in Warm Springs. Guliasi recently registered a business, Aspire Grants Solutions, to support other small and growing non-profits with grant writing, compliance and other administrative tasks.

Rev. Chris Kramer has 26 years of non-profit, youth ministry, community organizing and pastoral leadership experience in the Pacific Northwest. Originally from Seattle where he began his career as a Scout Executive, Kramer attended Seminary in Minnesota, then began serving as a pastor in Central Oregon in 2007. In 2012 Kramer began work with Nativity Lutheran Church in Bend. He is especially passionate about collaboration, student dignity, youth leadership development, houseless community dignity, and Trauma Informed Care. He recently helped pioneer the “Safe Parking” program in Bend from Nativity’s parking lot, and helped the vision spread across Central Oregon.

Melissa Williams served on the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity and contributed her expertise on the City of Redmond’s Budget Committee, and played an active role in the Youth In and At Risk of Foster Care Task Force. She is currently the Executive Director at Every Child Central Oregon, a non-profit organization she launched to support children and families experiencing foster care in the tri-county regions of Central Oregon.





The Inn staff and board would also like to acknowledge outgoing board members: Mike Bonetto (President), Jill Craveiro (Treasurer), Linda Levinson and Jane Munagian (Secretary) for their years of service.

Bethlehem Inn is a community-supported nonprofit that has been transforming lives together through shelter, help and hope in Central Oregon for over 25 years. To learn more about Bethlehem Inn, please visit www.bethleheminn.org. Follow on Facebook.com/BethlehemInnCentralOregon or Instagram. Donations may be mailed to: Bethlehem Inn, P.O. Box 8540, Bend, OR 97708.