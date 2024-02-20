Black Butte Ranch Elevates Current COO/CFO Kyle Cummings To CEO

The Black Butte Ranch board of directors announces the promotion of Kyle Cummings to serve as CEO for the resort. Cummings, chief financial officer and chief operating officer since August 2023 - roles he also served from 2011-2018 acted as Black Butte Ranch’s interim CEO while the resort’s board of directors performed its search to replace former CEO Shawn McCance.





Courtesy Black Butte Ranch Kyle Cummings named CEO of Black Butte Ranch

“The perfect hire is sometimes the one right in front of you, and Black Butte Ranch was fortunate enough to already have the ideal fit to lead the resort into a very bright future,” said Ken Spearing, chair of Black Butte Ranch’s board of directors. “Thanks to Kyle’s years of service, we know exactly what we are getting: A proven leader committed to Black Butte Ranch with a deeper understanding of what makes it unique than anyone else. Elevating Kyle to CEO is a true home-run hire, and we couldn’t be more excited for the Black Butte Ranch’s future with him at the helm.”

Between his stints at Black Butte Ranch, Cummings served as CEO of Sisters-based Bird Gard LLC and acted as the principal in his consulting firm, Cummings & Associates. In all, the University of Oregon graduate has more than 30 years of experience as an auditor, controller, and eventually CFO and CEO roles at numerous companies.

Cummings will be piloting one of the pioneering destination resorts in Central Oregon and one that has made significant upgrades in recent years. Black Butte Ranch opened its $20 million, 22,100-square-foot Lodge in 2023, and it includes a restaurant and bar, second-floor lounge and bar, private dining room, event space, meeting room, outdoor dining, and state-of-the-art kitchen and catering facility.

The Lodge came on the heels of the $11.5 million Lakeside Recreation Complex, which opened to the public in 2015 and includes an outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, poolside food and beverage service, state-of-the-art fitness center, recreation center, equipment rentals, children’s playground, as well as the Lakeside Bistro. The Lodge and Lakeside complex are now the main hub of activity at Black Butte Ranch.

In 2012, Black Butte Ranch also teed up its $3.75 million John Fought redesign of Glaze Meadow, one of two championship golf courses at Black Butte Ranch. In 2020, Black Butte Ranch put the finishing touches on its 12-hole Little Meadow Putting Course. And the renovation of all 63 bunkers on Big Meadow is set to be completed this spring.

“I have been fortunate enough to be at Black Butte Ranch during a time of significant reinvestment, so I know intimately how well positioned it is for the future,” Cummings said. “Black Butte Ranch has a storied history and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to build on the successes, ensuring this remains a place to be treasured for generations to come.”

For more information about Black Butte Ranch, visit BlackButteRanch.com.