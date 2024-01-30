Brooks Resources Receives Earth Advantage Hall of Fame Award

Brooks Resources Corporation has received the Earth Advantage Hall of Fame Award, which honors developers who built homes which generate at least as much energy as they consume. Of 17 award recipients, Brooks Resources is the only firm based in Central Oregon.





Courtesy Brooks Resources Corp. Valerie Yost of Brooks Resources accepting the Earth Advantage Hall of Fame award

Matt Douglas, Manager of Central Oregon Residential for Earth Advantage, said, “Brooks Resources was awarded the Hall of Fame for its continued support of Earth Advantage certification programs over the last 20 years! From NorthWest Crossing to IronHorse to Discovery West, Brooks Resources’ commitment to building sustainable, energy-efficient neighborhoods makes the firm a standout in its industry.”





Kirk Schueler, President and CEO of Brooks Resources, said, “From day one we have been committed to the betterment of our local community. Earth Advantage aligns with our values, and provides a robust framework for anyone dedicated to building homes that are healthy and energy efficient while developing in a responsible and thoughtful manner. We thank Earth Advantage for its leadership and are honored to receive this Hall of Fame award.”





For more than 10 years, Earth Advantage has recognized builders and developers who are committed to building single-family and multifamily homes that are healthier for residents and the environment. Award winners must participate in Earth Advantage’s home certification program, which provides third party verification that the homes are built above code, prioritizing efficiency, durability, comfort, and health. Over the years, Brooks Resources and its partners have worked with over 50 home builders to build over 1,500 homes to Earth Advantage standards throughout Central Oregon.



