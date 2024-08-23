Central Oregon Latino Fest brings cultural pride and family fun to Madras

P

click to enlarge Denise Holley

ulsating music, swirling dancers, and the aroma of savory food will fill Sahalee Park in Madras on Sept. 14, when the Latino Community Association opens Central Oregon Latino Fest 2024. Since its beginning in 2018, the free festival has grown into the largest celebration of Latin American cultures in Central Oregon.At 10 am, a colorful parade will wind from Madras High School to Sahalee Park at SE 7th and C streets. The festival will kick off at 11 am and present six hours of local talent and speakers on the park stage. In the afternoon, the band Los Cumbiamberos from Eugene will take the stage.Visitors can chat with folks at community resource tables and booths that represent the Latin American cultures present in Central Oregon. Kids can bash piñatas, play games, and cool off in the park’s water spouts.LCA thanks our Champion sponsors US Bank and PacificSource, plus other business and organization sponsors, for their generous support of the festival.