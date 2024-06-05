COCC to Break Ground on New Building for Madras Campus

The campus expansion is a response to Jefferson County’s needs related to early childhood education and health care workforce gaps, along with a major shortage of child care options in the region.
In the planning stages for a number of years, the plan calls for a 24,000-square-foot building, designed specifically for early childhood education programs, registered nurse and other health career pathways, and a 100-capacity child care center. Completion is anticipated by the fall of 2025.
The campus expansion is being funded through a mix of federal, state, institutional and other public resources. The COCC Foundation is seeking the remaining funds from private philanthropy and grants. COCC’s Madras campus originally opened in 2011.