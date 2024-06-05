COCC to Break Ground on New Building for Madras Campus

click to enlarge Central Oregon Community College

A groundbreaking ceremony for Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) transformative Madras campus expansion will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 17, at the Madras campus, 1170 E. Ashwood Rd. The event is closed to the public.



The campus expansion is a response to Jefferson County’s needs related to early childhood education and health care workforce gaps, along with a major shortage of child care options in the region.



In the planning stages for a number of years, the plan calls for a 24,000-square-foot building, designed specifically for early childhood education programs, registered nurse and other health career pathways, and a 100-capacity child care center. Completion is anticipated by the fall of 2025.



The campus expansion is being funded through a mix of federal, state, institutional and other public resources. The COCC Foundation is seeking the remaining funds from private philanthropy and grants. COCC’s Madras campus originally opened in 2011.

