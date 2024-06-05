 COCC to Break Ground on New Building for Madras Campus | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

COCC to Break Ground on New Building for Madras Campus

click to enlarge COCC to Break Ground on New Building for Madras Campus
Central Oregon Community College
A groundbreaking ceremony for Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) transformative Madras campus expansion will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 17, at the Madras campus, 1170 E. Ashwood Rd. The event is closed to the public.

The campus expansion is a response to Jefferson County’s needs related to early childhood education and health care workforce gaps, along with a major shortage of child care options in the region.

In the planning stages for a number of years, the plan calls for a 24,000-square-foot building, designed specifically for early childhood education programs, registered nurse and other health career pathways, and a 100-capacity child care center. Completion is anticipated by the fall of 2025.

The campus expansion is being funded through a mix of federal, state, institutional and other public resources. The COCC Foundation is seeking the remaining funds from private philanthropy and grants. COCC’s Madras campus originally opened in 2011.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Business News
All Business
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 5-12, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation