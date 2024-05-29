Compass Commercial Welcomes Russ Monroe as Newest Partner

click to enlarge Compass Commercial

C ompass Commercial Real Estate Services is excited to announce Russ Monroe, CPM®, CSM, VP of Asset and Property Management, as the newest partner. Locally owned and based in Bend, Oregon, Compass Commercial’s ten shareholders collectively navigate the company’s direction.



As VP of Asset and Property Management, Monroe oversees the department and manages a segment of the commercial property portfolio. Monroe joined Compass Commercial in 2022 and has since made significant contributions to the company’s success and continued growth in Oregon.



“Over the last couple of years, Russ has done an amazing job re-organizing and transforming our property management team and scaling the department for growth,” Compass Commercial president Graham Dent, SIOR remarked. “The management and organizational skills he brings to the partnership level will be invaluable and we look forward to tapping into those skills to help steer the future of the company.”



Under Russ’s leadership, the managed property portfolio increased by nearly 15%. In 2024, the team extended its reach with a new commercial property in the Portland, OR area, surpassing 2.5 million square feet of managed commercial property in Oregon. In 2023 alone, the department experienced a net growth of approximately 311,000 square feet.



“There is a lot of growth in Central Oregon and we are poised to help building owners manage their expanding properties,“ Monroe stated. “While there are still opportunities in the Central Oregon market, we are actively looking to deliver our services to other underserved markets in Oregon, including Corvallis, Eugene, and Salem. We have developed the right team with the right tools to attain this growth.”



Russ has been instrumental in developing the Asset and Property Management team, fostering a culture of professionalism, and building a foundation for future growth. His aim is to bolster the team’s capacity to offer expanded services to property owners throughout Oregon. He initiated a growth trajectory for current employees and entry-level positions for people wanting to get into the commercial property management field. By acquiring his Certified Property Manager (CPM®) designation, Compass Commercial is the only Central Oregon based firm with an Accredited Management Organization (AMO®) accreditation.



“It’s been an exciting past couple of years and I have thoroughly enjoyed watching the company grow while being an active part of that growth and team development,” Monroe stated. “I’m looking forward to my expanded role in the company and I am very excited about the company’s future.”

