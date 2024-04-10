 Deschutes Land Trust announces the launch of Nature Kids and free hike series | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Deschutes Land Trust announces the launch of Nature Kids and free hike series

100 free walks, hikes, and outings for adults and families to explore Central Oregon’s creeks, meadows, and canyons.

The Deschutes Land Trust announced today the start of its 2024 Walk + Hike series. From April-October Land Trust volunteer naturalists lead nearly 100 free walks, hikes, and family outings at various Land Trust protected lands throughout Central Oregon. Participants can explore birds, wildflowers, or geology while enjoying the great outdoors. New this year is a series of outings just families—Nature Kids!
Deschutes Land Trust
Deschutes Land Trust

Nature Kids outings are guided family nature walks just for families with kids ages 5-10. With topics from birds to trees, teddy bears and bees, kids and parents will have a great time with our amazing leader. Get outside, explore the nature of Central Oregon, meet other families and have fun! Offered on the second Wednesday (early release day) and last Saturday of the month April-October at Land Trust Preserves and in Bend. Find the full schedule online: deschuteslandtrust.org/hikes

Nature Kids, however, are just the tip of the iceberg! The Land Trust hosts nearly 100 Walks + Hikes are a variety of distances with diverse topics. Short bird walks catch spring migrations while exploring birding hot spots like Camp Polk Meadow Preserve. Longer full-day hikes explore blooming wildflowers or the geology of Central Oregon. Families with children will delight in a roster of pint-size hikes dedicated to birds, butterflies, and more. Land Trust Walks + Hikes are led by skilled volunteer naturalists who delight in sharing the natural world with others. Join them to explore new trails, observe migrating songbirds, or delight in spring wildflowers.

All Walks + Hikes are free. Group size is small to give attendees the best experience possible. Registration for each outing opens 1 month prior to the outing and can be done online any time of day or night. Once registered, detailed directions for the outing will be provided. Find the full schedule online: deschuteslandtrust.org/hikes

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

