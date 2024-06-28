Deschutes Trails Coalition Announces 2024 Small Project Grant Awards to Support Local Trail Stewardship

T

he Deschutes Trails Coalition announced awards totaling $22,062 for their annual Small Projects Grant program. This program funds trail-related projects within the Deschutes National Forest. Now in its seventh year, the program has cumulatively funded nearly $250,000 since its start in 2018. Project work will occur between June 2024 and September 30, 2025.Congratulations to this year’s recipients:Friends of Central Cascades Wilderness (FCCW): First Aid and CPR Training This project will cover costs associated with Backcountry First Aid/CPR training for 30 volunteer sawyers from DTC partner organizations that use crosscut saws or chainsaws to maintain trails in the Deschutes National Forest.Meissner Nordic: Support public transit pilot With support from Cascades East Transit (CET) and Central Oregon Nordic Club (CONC) this pilot program’s short-term objective is to provide public transit access to Meissner and Swampy Sno-Parks on weekends in December 2024 and January 2025.The US Forest Service: New sign implementation This project will fund graphic design and installation for several new trail signs specifically addressing etiquette on bike trails and discouraging use of unauthorized trails.Discover Your Forest (DYF): Phil's Trailhead Restroom Mural In cooperation with Deschutes National Forest, DYF will coordinate the design and application of a mural in the restroom at Phil’s Trailhead with environmental messaging.Dirty Freehub: Gravel Rides for Adaptive Athletes This project will support Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) in its newly formed Community Gravel Rides project by implementing several adaptive gravel rides to their catalog and providing 4-6 guided rides for OAS athletes.Central Oregon Trails Alliance (COTA): Sawyer Training Program This will establish a reimbursement program to defray equipment costs borne by volunteer sawyers, and to support future saw training for active trail maintenance volunteers.