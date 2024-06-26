Guided E-BIke Tours Now Available from Wheel Fun Rentals in Bend

W

heel Fun Rentals is thrilled to announce the launch of their new Guided E-Bike Tours, offering locals and visitors alike a unique way to experience the breathtaking beauty of Bend, Oregon. Priced at just $99 per person, these tours provide an affordable and exhilarating adventure through Bend’s renowned trails and landscapes.Wheel Fun Rentals’ Guided E-Bike Tours provide the opportunity to explore Bend's picturesque scenery with the convenience and ease of electric bikes, ensuring a comfortable ride for riders of varying skill levels.Each personalized tour is led by an experienced local guide who is passionate about sharing their knowledge of Bend's natural history and must-see spots along the route including Bend's iconic white-water park and the Hayden Homes Amphitheater home to Bend's incredible lineup of summer concerts, all with ample opportunity for photos and questions.“Bend is full of amazing places and things to do from historic landmarks and natural wonders to the best breweries and food finds in Oregon We’re thrilled to offer this guided e-bike tour allowing us to share our love of Bend.” said Joanie Krehbiel, Wheel Fun Rentals' owner & operator, "Whether you're a local looking to rediscover the city or a visitor seeking a memorable outdoor experience, our tours cater to all."Wheel Fun Rentals Guided E-Bike Tours launch from their location in the Old Mill District near RIverbend Dog Park at 769 SW Columbia St. in Bend and are available 7 days-a week through Labor Day. Reservations are required and can be conveniently made online at wheelfunrentals.com/Tour-Bend.To ensure a personalized experience, tours have a maximum group size of 10 riders. E-bike riders must be a minimum of 16 years of age or older and wear a helmet, additionally one member from each party must be 18 years of age or older to sign the rental waiver. For parties with riders under 16 years of age, custom guided bike tours on traditional bikes are available; call (541) 408-4568 for pricing and availability.