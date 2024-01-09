Homes For Our Troops To Kick Off Building Of Home For Injured Soldier In Bend

The national nonprofit organization, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will kick off the building of a specially adapted home for Army Sergeant Christopher Chatwin on Saturday, January 13, 2024 in Bend. SGT Chatwin was injured while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.





Homes For Our Troops

The Community Kickoff event signifies the start of the build process and will introduce SGT Chatwin to the community. The event will be held at Elks Lodge #1371, 63120 Boyd Acres Road at 10:00 a.m. (Check-in at 9:30 a.m.) The public is welcome to attend.

Chris went on five combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Over the course of his deployments, he sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI). In 2012, Chris was diagnosed with neuro, cardio, pulmonary, and orthopedic sarcoidosis caused from the extended exposure to burn pits during his deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. The condition causes bi-lateral leg limb salvage, left arm and hand limb salvage, hemi-paralysis, and internal injuries.





The home being built for SGT Chatwin will feature more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, or reaching for cabinets that are too high.





HFOT has built 370 homes since the organization’s inception in 2004. Homes For Our Troops relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each Veteran’s home. Community members may hold fundraisers or make donations. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.





Read more about SGT Chatwin at https://www.hfotusa.org/building-homes/veterans/chatwin/.



