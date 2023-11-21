Hospice Of Redmond’s 40th Annual Festival Of Trees Gala Tickets On Sale

F

click to enlarge Festival of Trees

decorate a tree for fun, but many decorate trees in honor of a family member. Not a person walks away from the event without being impacted somehow.”



Funds raised at Festival of Trees allow Hospice of Redmond to provide terminally ill people and their families services not covered by Medicare or private insurance. These services include bereavement counseling, the Transitions program for people with life-limiting illnesses, Pet Peace of Mind, and Camp Sunrise, an annual grief camp for children throughout Central Oregon.





For more information about Festival of Trees 2023, contact Hospice of Redmond at (541) 548-7483 or email [email protected] . Learn more about this year’s event and purchase tickets here . Tickets to attend the Gala and live auction are available on the Hospice of Redmond website.

estival of Trees, returns to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in December. This year marks the fundraising event’s 40th year, and for the first time, will be hosted in two buildings to accommodate the additional trees and anticipated guests.The one-day event will be on December 2, 2023. Hospice of Redmond will host a free Family Fun Tree Preview from 10 am until 2 pm. The Gala will begin at 5 pm. Festival of Trees has been a holiday tradition for Central Oregonians for forty years.To celebrate its 40th birthday, the event will be showcased in two buildings at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. This year, the nonprofit is donating a special tree for its new Pet Peace of Mind program and Camp Sunrise. Proceeds from the sale of these trees will support the individual programs."Every year, our goal is to make Festival of Trees a magical and memorable experience,” said Jane McGuire, Executive Director of Hospice of Redmond. “This year’s event is no different. As our nonprofit’s only fundraising event of the year, our team, led by Andrea Springer, has gone to great lengths to make it the most meaningful Festival of Trees we’ve ever had. The event would not be possible without our generous sponsors and volunteers who have tirelessly contributed to the planning and execution of this beloved event."The community is invited to the fairgrounds for a free viewing of the trees on Saturday, December 2nd, from 10 am-2 pm. In addition to having Santa in attendance, there will also be live local entertainment and a Kids Corner. Attendees of the free preview event can also vote for the People’s Choice Award. The Gala and live auction will begin at 5 pm."Festival of Trees is more than a Central Oregon tradition; it is a celebration of life,” said Andrea Springer, Hospice of Redmond Board President and Festival of Trees Coordinator. “Some people