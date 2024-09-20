How do Wildfires and Poor Air Quality Affect Oregon Wildlife?

D

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

espite summer winding to an end, wildfire season is rearing its head again as many more wildfires have popped up throughout the state, causing evacuations, poor air quality, and concerns around life and property. At Think Wild, a wildlife hospital and conservation center in Bend, Oregon, nearby fires - including the Little Lava Fire near Mt. Bachelor, Firestone and Flat Top Fires - and associated poor air quality have renewed questions around how wildfires affect Oregon wildlife. And how can us humans help?Fortunately, Oregon’s native species are adapted to forest fires, but that doesn't mean that many won't suffer or lose their lives. Wildfires cause immediate habitat loss and potential die-offs, and they change ecosystem structure for years to come. Some species that depend on mature forests - tree cavity-nesting owls, for example - may experience population reductions while those that thrive in young forests, like songbirds and burrowing mammals, may increase.In the short term, with the severity and scale of the current wildfires, wildlife may be more likely to enter urban areas and exhibit unusual behavior while fleeing smoke and fire over the next few weeks. They will also be in search of food resources, which will be significantly depleted in the immediate aftermath of the fire.“This late in the season, there are thankfully fewer nestlings and very young and vulnerable wildlife to get caught in a wildfire. By mid-September, most first-year wildlife have fledged or are mobile enough to escape and seek shelter,” said Sally Compton, Think Wild Executive Director. “That being said, the fires will diminish territories and available habitat, making resources more scarce and increasing competition. This can be especially challenging for young wildlife still learning to hunt or forage, as well as those needing to bulk up before the winter.”Heat, wildfire, and poor air quality can also have similar effects on wildlife that we experience ourselves. “During times of extreme heat or poor air quality, we do have animals that come in exhibiting symptoms related to dehydration, heat exhaustion, general disorientation, and respiratory issues,” said Think Wild’s Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation, Pauline Hice. She advises people to “watch for wildlife traveling through your property fleeing fire, seeking shelter and looking for food and water. Do not panic or approach these animals but monitor at a safe distance. If you notice wildlife exhibiting odd behaviors or are concerned about an injury, please contact your local wildlife rehabilitation center.”Though wildlife hospitals across Oregon are not yet being inundated with wildfire-specific calls, we expect cases to increase as ecosystem changes take effect and as people enter back into affected areas and are more likely to come across wildlife in need of help.