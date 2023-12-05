KIDS Center Receives Neighborhood Grant From Rite Aid Healthy Futures

KIDS Center has received a $10,000 neighborhood grant from Rite Aid Healthy Futures to continue advancing its important mission: leading Central Oregon's response to child abuse.

Part of its overall Empowering Children signature initiative for Rite Aid Healthy Futures, the Neighborhood Grants help nonprofits address the toughest health and wellness challenges facing kids today.





click to enlarge KIDS Center

KIDS Center joins 370 other grassroots organizations who have each received a $10,000 grant for general operations. The funds will help them continue to deliver critical services as inflation, food insecurity, troubling mental health trends and other converging factors impact children.



KIDS Center will use the Neighborhood Grant to provide critical services to hundreds of Central Oregon children and families impacted by abuse. Child abuse evaluations, on-going therapy and the support of a family advocate are offered at no cost to every family KIDS Center serves.

"The trauma of abuse can impact a child into adulthood," explains Gil Levy, Executive Director of KIDS Center. "Children who have experienced abuse are at greater risk for addiction. They are more likely to have poor physical and mental health. And they tend to struggle in school and have difficulty forging trusting relationships. By wrapping a child and their family with services and support, KIDS Center can help change the trajectory of a child's life."

The grants are funded through the KidCents customer fundraising program, which allows Rite Aid customers to round up their purchases in-store and online to support children’s health and wellness. By rounding up their nickels, dimes and quarters, millions of Rite Aid customers contribute to local charities restoring hope, resiliency and self-esteem in children.

“Children today face acute and converging crises across a range of fields that adversely impact their quality of life,” said Matt DeCamara, executive director of Rite Aid Healthy Futures. “Thanks to the generosity of Rite Aid customers, these hyperlocal organizations can continue to provide much needed programs and services steadying the course for children today and guiding them toward promising tomorrows.”

