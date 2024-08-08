Locavore Farm to Table Dinner at Five Pine announces Menu

Inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine, the menu consists of a mezze dipping platter with fresh summer pickings, tender lamb legs and chicken kebabs accentuated with a tabbouleh salad, cooked za’atar root vegetables, a hummus flight, a rich assortment of sauces and more! Savor the culinary craftsmanship and fresh, locally sourced ingredients in a delightful high desert mountain setting. Reserve your seat now for an unforgettable dining experience; tickets are $139 per person (which includes gratuity), available for purchase here.
1st- Community Mezze Board- Served During Social Hour with the Farmers
-Spiced Olives, Pickled Armenian Cucumber & Beets, Cherry Tomatoes, Selection of FivePine Hummus Muhammara (Roasted Pepper & Walnut Spread), Zucchini Baba Ghanoush.
2nd- Served Family Style
-Tabbouleh Salad, Fattoush Marinated Lamb Steak With Shatta Sauce, Salsat Toum, Raita Sauce, Garam Masla Yogurt Chicken Kebabs, Za’atar Roasted Carrots- feta and fresh mint, Mujadara Hamra (lentils, bulgur wheat, caramelized onions, spices), Curry Roasted Potatoes with Fennel.
3rd-Dessert Pistachio Baklava – Rosewater Simple Syrup.
Locavore’s Meet Your Farmer Dinners are a series of dining experiences that pair local farmers with chefs from rotating local restaurants. The goal of this seasonal program is to build farmer-chef relationships, making mutually beneficial industry connections that last with the purpose of promoting strong community access to locally produced food we can trust.
The chosen chef prepares a multi-course meal using as many of the featured farmer’s products as possible, supplemented by other local ingredients. Our guests are treated to a presentation from the featured farmers about their farm and how the delicious food on your plate went from farm to table. You don’t want to miss this!