Locavore Farm to Table Dinner at Five Pine announces Menu

C entral Oregon Locavore would like to invite you to our upcoming Meet Your Farmer Dinner at FivePine Creekside Patio in Sisters on August 21st! This event will be outside weather permitting, but an indoor venue is available if there is extreme heat or smoke. Guests will enjoy a multi-course Lebanese themed meal with ingredients sourced from Sisters residents Cascade Mountain Pastures and Mahonia Gardens, put together with love and finesse by the talented chefs of FivePine.



Inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine, the menu consists of a mezze dipping platter with fresh summer pickings, tender lamb legs and chicken kebabs accentuated with a tabbouleh salad, cooked za’atar root vegetables, a hummus flight, a rich assortment of sauces and more! Savor the culinary craftsmanship and fresh, locally sourced ingredients in a delightful high desert mountain setting. Reserve your seat now for an unforgettable dining experience; tickets are $139 per person (which includes gratuity), available for purchase



1st- Community Mezze Board- Served During Social Hour with the Farmers



-Spiced Olives, Pickled Armenian Cucumber & Beets, Cherry Tomatoes, Selection of FivePine Hummus Muhammara (Roasted Pepper & Walnut Spread), Zucchini Baba Ghanoush.



2nd- Served Family Style



-Tabbouleh Salad, Fattoush Marinated Lamb Steak With Shatta Sauce, Salsat Toum, Raita Sauce, Garam Masla Yogurt Chicken Kebabs, Za’atar Roasted Carrots- feta and fresh mint, Mujadara Hamra (lentils, bulgur wheat, caramelized onions, spices), Curry Roasted Potatoes with Fennel.



3rd-Dessert Pistachio Baklava – Rosewater Simple Syrup.



Locavore’s Meet Your Farmer Dinners are a series of dining experiences that pair local farmers with chefs from rotating local restaurants. The goal of this seasonal program is to build farmer-chef relationships, making mutually beneficial industry connections that last with the purpose of promoting strong community access to locally produced food we can trust.



The chosen chef prepares a multi-course meal using as many of the featured farmer’s products as possible, supplemented by other local ingredients. Our guests are treated to a presentation from the featured farmers about their farm and how the delicious food on your plate went from farm to table. You don’t want to miss this!

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.