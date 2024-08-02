Oregon Friendly Driver Course Aims to Reduce Crashes in Oregon

T

click to enlarge Oregon Department of Transportation

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

he Oregon Friendly Driver Course is a collaborative effort funded by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and administered by Commute Options with regional support from Safe Lane Transportation Coalition and Street Trust.The Oregon Friendly Driver Course continues to make significant strides in enhancing road safety across the state through education. By providing free, accessible courses, they are fostering a culture of respect, awareness, and mutual responsibility among all road users.Oregon’s roads witness a disproportionate number of crashes involving vulnerable road users, underscoring the urgent need for effective safety measures. The Oregon Friendly Driver Course addresses this challenge head-on by equipping drivers with the knowledge and skills necessary to safely navigate the road with people walking, people biking and people driving.Through engaging online courses, webinars, and in-person classes, participants learn about traffic laws, road infrastructure, and best practices for interacting with diverse road users. The course emphasizes the importance of mutual respect and understanding. It is designed to promote a safer and more inclusive transportation environment for everyone.“The Oregon Friendly Driver Course is a vital component of our ongoing efforts to create safer roads for all,” said Whitney Bennett of Commute Options. “By investing in educating drivers, we can significantly reduce crashes and protect vulnerable road users.”