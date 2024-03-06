 Oregon State Extension Presents: The Central Oregon Small Farm School 2024 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become a Member.
Join now Support Us

Oregon State Extension Presents: The Central Oregon Small Farm School 2024

One-day event will cover a broad spectrum of topics

By

The Central Oregon Agricultural Show announces the upcoming Small Farm School event scheduled for April 6. The event is co-produced by the School of Ranch, The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District, and the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance, and will be held during the Central Oregon Agricultural Show at the fairgrounds in Redmond.
Oregon State Extension Presents: The Central Oregon Small Farm School 2024
School Of Ranch

Designed for small farm owners, agricultural professionals, and enthusiasts, this one-day event will cover a broad spectrum of topics including land planning, business development, animal health, and irrigation management. Sessions will be led by some of Oregon’s leading small farm experts, offering attendees invaluable insights and advice tailored to the unique challenges of small-scale farming.

Registration is open with a special early bird discount available until March 15. For more information, to view the full schedule, or to register, please visit schoolofranch.com.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with fellow farmers and enhance your knowledge and skills to thrive in the small farm industry.

- This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.





Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Business News
All Business
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

  • The Source Weekly
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 13-20, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation