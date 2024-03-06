Oregon State Extension Presents: The Central Oregon Small Farm School 2024

Designed for small farm owners, agricultural professionals, and enthusiasts, this one-day event will cover a broad spectrum of topics including land planning, business development, animal health, and irrigation management. Sessions will be led by some of Oregon’s leading small farm experts, offering attendees invaluable insights and advice tailored to the unique challenges of small-scale farming.
Registration is open with a special early bird discount available until March 15. For more information, to view the full schedule, or to register, please visit schoolofranch.com.
