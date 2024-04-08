Reach Out and Read Northwest Awarded $25,000 to Implement Innovative Program for Newborns

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

Reach Out and Read, a national nonprofit leading the charge in promoting early childhood literacy and healthy early relationships, announces the investment of $350,000 into communities nationwide, including $25,000 for sites in Washington and Oregon. This allocation, which stems from a historic donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, will fund 14 local projects, allowing Reach Out and Read Affiliates to give even more children a better start to life. In FY23, Reach Out and Read served more than 4.4 million families through books and guidance about shared reading from dedicated medical clinicians.Reach Out and Read Northwest will use the $25,000 to help existing clinics incorporate the evidence-backed Building Connections Begins at Birth. Research shows routines focused on spending time together reading aloud have a lasting impact beyond language and early literacy; they help foster emotional connections and healthy social-emotional development. Reach Out and Read’s updated model emphasizes introducing talking, reading, and singing with babies right from birth, rather than beginning at the 6-month well-child visit.“This new funding serves as a commitment to the clinics and families in Washington and Oregon as we work collectively to increase the ’dose’ of our impactful program. Starting at birth means children get Reach Out and Read at four extra well-child visits, including four more books,” said Reach Out and Read Northwest Regional Executive Director Jessica Mortensen. “Beginning with newborns offers our foundational support from day one.”Reach Out and Read Northwest clinics cover both Washington and Oregon. In FY23, the Affiliate served nearly 200,000 children at more than 395,000 well-child visits in which more than 333,000 books were distributed.Each Reach Out and Read Affiliate plays a critical role in empowering families and children from birth to age 5. These new projects will not only strengthen the work Affiliates are already doing, but also grow the program in several regions, furthering the reach of childhood development and literacy. This funding is the second major allocation from the $8 million donation to Reach Out and Read by Scott in 2023. In January, $400,000 was distributed to 10 Affiliates. Scott’s commitment to investing in nonprofits that address advancements in societal causes aligns seamlessly with Reach Out and Read’s vision of ensuring all young children have the resources for building strong foundations.“Reach Out and Read envisions a world where every child has the relationships essential to thrive,” said Reach Out and Read CEO Marty Martinez. “Beginning our model at birth will help parents across the Northwest forge even more lasting, meaningful connections with their children. We remain grateful to MacKenzie Scott, whose generosity will empower families for generations to come.”Four Affiliates were awarded funding to help clinics in their geographies implement Building Connections Begins at Birth:Florida: $25,000Greater Philadelphia: $25,000New Jersey: $25,000Northwest: $25,000New projects aimed at improving quality and increasing capacity include:Alabama: Expanding capacity, program support, and quality; $15,000Florida: Growing with quality across the state; $25,000Inland Empire: Promoting brand awareness; $15,000Minnesota: Promoting brand awareness; $27,500Orange County: Investing in personnel and enhancing fundraising efforts; $15,000San Diego: Centering communities through partnership development; $27,500Texas: Sustainability and clinic support; $25,000As a part of its overall growth strategy in establishing new and expanding current Affiliates, Reach Out and Read is awarding:Northeast: Expansion into Maine; $25,000Mississippi: New Affiliate exploration; $15,000Ohio: Developing statewide Affiliate; $30,000Pennsylvania: Developing statewide Affiliate; $30,000"As a pediatrician, I have seen firsthand how Reach Out and Read can help children and families starting at birth,” said Reach Out and Read National Medical Director Dr. Perri Klass. “I hope that every Reach Out and Read interaction comes across as an expression of my belief in the child’s potential and the parent’s love — and that every book carried out of the exam room helps families build loving interactions, routines, and memories.”Across all 50 states, Reach Out and Read and its Affiliates are revolutionizing pediatric care and offering crucial resources to help families lay strong foundations for their young children. Using Scott’s transformative gift to invest in local communities is part of Reach Out and Read’s long-term strategy to grow with quality nationwide.In FY23, Reach Out and Read served more than 4.4 million children and provided 7.1 million free books across 8.8 million well-child visits. More than two-thirds of the children served are from low-income families. Recent research in a peer-reviewed study published in Academic Pediatrics confirms the program's effectiveness in increasing the frequency of parental reading.To learn more about Reach Out and Read and the programs offered, go to ReachOutAndRead.org.