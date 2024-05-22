Redmond’s 2024 ADA Sidewalk Improvement Projects Underway

City of Redmond

B eginning May 13, Keeton King Contracting crews will begin work on Redmond sid ewalks identified in the City’s ADA Transition Plan as needing improvements. These improvements will provide increased accessibility and connectivity throughout the city.



This project includes the installation of new sidewalks and ADA ramps at intersections along SW 12th Street between SW Highland Avenue and SW Lava Avenue as well adjacent to John Tuck Elementary.



A portion of the work will also take place along SW 4th Street between SW Forest Avenue and SW Cascade Avenue, which will include new sidewalks with pavers, street trees, curb bump outs, new stormwater facilities, and a flashing beacon pedestrian crossing at SW 4th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue.



Construction will begin at the intersection of SW 4th Street and SW Cascade Avenue the week of May 13, and work their way south along SW 4th Street to SW Forest Avenue. The work along SW 4th Street is tentatively scheduled to be completed by mid- to late-June.



The construction crews will then mobilize to SW 12th Street and SW Highland Avenue and work their way south along SW 12th Street to SW Lava Avenue with an anticipated completion of mid-August. Finally, crews will mobilize to the portion of work adjacent to John Tuck Elementary where they will wrap up construction prior to students returning to school in September.



The traveling public can expect partial road closures and/or flagging during construction, as well as temporary impacts to driveways along the streets noted above.