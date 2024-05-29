Roundabout Books to Host Oregon Author Victor Lodato with His New Novel: “Honey”

click to enlarge Roundabout Books and Cafe

R oundabout Books is pleased to welcome Oregon author Victor Lodato to the bookstore on June 4 at 6:30 pm to discuss and read from his third novel “Honey”.



This novel is a heartfelt and poignant, laugh-out-loud funny story of an epically unforgettable heroine in her late 70s, who is returning to her roots after decades of staying far away from her mob-connected family.



As a rebellious teenager, Honey managed to escape her father’s circle of influence and reinvent herself in a world of art and beauty, working for a high-end auction house in Los Angeles.



Now in her twilight years, and back where she started she sees that in her family, nothing has changed. When her grandnephew Michael bursts into her life in what appears to be a drug-fueled frenzy, and her Lexus gets jacked, it’s hard to keep minding her own business.



As old cruelties begin to resurface, Honey is no longer sure what she really wants—to forgive or to avenge. This electrifying literary breakout is a masterful and deeply moving portrait of love in all its forms, of moral ambiguity, and of inspiring change—a story of female rage that asks the question: What are the limits of compassion in a world gone mad?



Victor Lodato is a playwright and the author of the novels Edgar and Lucy and Mathilda Savitch, winner of the PEN USA Award for Fiction. The recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and The National Endowment for the Arts, his stories and essays regularly appear in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Granta, and elsewhere.



His novels and plays have been translated into eighteen languages. Born and raised in New Jersey, he now lives in Oregon and Arizona.





This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.