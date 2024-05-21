Saving Grace Appoints Abby Rowland As New Executive Director

click to enlarge Saving Grace

Saving Grace, Central Oregon’s only community-based nonprofit offering safety, hope and healing to survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault, announces the appointment of Abby Rowland as the organization’s new executive director.“I am humbled to lead Saving Grace and continue its vital work in empowering survivors and fostering resilience. My commitment is to amplify voices, advocate for change and build a community where everyone feels safe and supported,” Rowland states.Most recently the Executive Director of the Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory in Sunriver, OR, Rowland’s background includes various leadership roles in the nonprofit sector including small community nonprofit, healthcare and higher education experiences. Getting her Central Oregon nonprofit start in Bend, OR back in 2006, as the Development Director for Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Oregon (now Boys & Girls Club of Bend), she also was the former Development Director for Healing Reins Equine Assisted Services.“Abby brings not only the executive management experience we were hoping for, but also incredible passion for the Saving Grace mission, to the Executive Director role. We are grateful and excited to have her leading us into the future,” says Robin Meiners, Saving Grace Board President.Saving Grace, formerly the Central Oregon Battering and Rape Alliance (COBRA) was founded in 1977. In addition to their 24-hour helpline, Saving Grace offers emergency and safe shelter, legal advocacy, counseling services and support groups, safety planning and a supervised visitation and exchange center along with other community resources and referrals.All Saving Grace services are confidential and free of charge and available to anyone experiencing intimate partner violence, sexual assault or stalking in the tri-county area. Rowland will step into her new role July 1, 2024 replacing interim Executive Director Lisa Cohen.