St. Charles Announces Grants to Support Local Groups

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

t. Charles Health System announced today recipients of a variety of Community Benefit grants, awarding more than $106,000 to 16 local organizations in Central Oregon. The grants were awarded to provide basic needs, to support local diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, to sponsor local events and as part of St. Charles’ Priority Grant to increase a sense of belonging and reduce loneliness and isolation.Local nonprofit Friends of the Children Central Oregon will utilize the priority grant funding from St. Charles to start a brand-new cooking class series designed to teach youth and families essential culinary skills and health eating habits while strengthening community connections.“We are incredibly grateful to St. Charles Health System for their generous grant funding. With this support, we can offer hands-on cooking lessons, guided by professional chefs, that not only teach practical skills but also inspire confidence and independence in our participants. Together, we are building a brighter future for Central Oregon's youth, one meal at a time,” said Chloe Manke, development director for Friends of the Children Central Oregon.Organizations receiving funding to reduce isolation and increase belonging include:BEAT Children’s Theatre received funding to offer theater programs for students with developmental disabilities.Better Together Central Oregon will use funding to support the organization’s Latinx Family and Youth Family Councils.City Club of Central Oregon will use funding to expand engagement opportunities.Friends of the Children Central Oregon received funding to start a new cooking class series to encourage healthy eating and connection for youth from under-resourced families.Namaspa Foundation received funding to support their program “Empowerment, One Breath at a Time.”Newberry Regional Partnership will use funding to begin a large-scale community engagement effort in southern Deschutes County.The Peaceful Presence Project received funding to support a program that connects and supports family members serving as caregivers for seriously ill loved ones.