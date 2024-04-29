The Downtown Bend Farmers Market opens on May 1st for the 2024 Season

The Bend Farmers Market (BFM) is a true farmers market dedicated to supporting the viability of local farmers, ranchers and food producers who offer fresh local produce, protein, and farm products to the people of Central Oregon. Market visitors can expect to find an abundance of seasonal produce, freshly baked goods, handcrafted artisanal food products, and much more. Each vendor brings unique offerings, ensuring there's something for every taste and preference. With an emphasis on quality, sustainability, and supporting local producers, the market provides an opportunity for shoppers to make a positive impact on their community while enjoying the freshest ingredients Oregon has to offer.
The BFM welcomes visitors to shop with EBT/SNAP benefits and offers a $20 match each week through the Double Up Food Bucks to spend on fresh produce, and a $6 match each week to spend on cheese, meat, poultry and seafood through the Protein Perks! program.
The Market will run every Wednesday from 11am - 3pm May 1 to October 9.
Wednesday Market Vendors: Abbott Farms, Bend Breakfast Burrito, Berkey’s Blueberries, Bohemian Roastery, Boundless Farmstead, BrandyWine Fisheries, Broadus Bees, Compassion Kombucha, Curmuffins, Dan's Smoked Salmon, DD Ranch, Deschutes Canyon Garlic, Deschutes Gourmet Mushrooms, Deschutes Produce, Farmhouse Pies, Fibonacci Farms, Field’s Grassfed Beef, FixaFoods, Gather Nuts, Halfway Farm, Happy Harvest Farm, Hummus Stop, Lazy Z Ranch, Lidia's Chocolate, M's Bakery, Marquam Hill Berries, Mill Fire Baking, Noosh, Not Bread, North 44 Farm, Oh Ghee, Oregon Spirit Distillers, Upriver Organics, Pine Mountain Ranch, Rainshadow Organics, Rawmona's Kitchen, Rooper Ranch, Sungrounded Farm, Sweet Bean Provisions, The Crows Croft, Tumalo Lavender, and Zodiac Farms.
For more information, please contact Ann Pistacchi-Peck, [email protected] or visit www.bendfarmersmarket.com.