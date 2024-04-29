The Downtown Bend Farmers Market opens on May 1st for the 2024 Season

click to enlarge Bend Farmer's Market





On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the Downtown Bend Farmers Market (BFM) kicks off its 2024 season in Brooks Street Alley between Franklin and Oregon Avenues. The much-anticipated return of the downtown market marks the beginning of a season filled with local flavors, community spirit, and farm-fresh goodness."We invite locals and visitors to join us on May 1st to celebrate the start of another exciting season," said Amy Vanderlaan, BFM Board President. "Whether you're a longtime supporter or a first-time visitor, there's something for everyone to enjoy at the Bend Farmers Market."The Bend Farmers Market (BFM) is a true farmers market dedicated to supporting the viability of local farmers, ranchers and food producers who offer fresh local produce, protein, and farm products to the people of Central Oregon. Market visitors can expect to find an abundance of seasonal produce, freshly baked goods, handcrafted artisanal food products, and much more. Each vendor brings unique offerings, ensuring there's something for every taste and preference. With an emphasis on quality, sustainability, and supporting local producers, the market provides an opportunity for shoppers to make a positive impact on their community while enjoying the freshest ingredients Oregon has to offer.The BFM welcomes visitors to shop with EBT/SNAP benefits and offers a $20 match each week through the Double Up Food Bucks to spend on fresh produce, and a $6 match each week to spend on cheese, meat, poultry and seafood through the Protein Perks! program.The Market will run every Wednesday from 11am - 3pm May 1 to October 9.Wednesday Market Vendors: Abbott Farms, Bend Breakfast Burrito, Berkey’s Blueberries, Bohemian Roastery, Boundless Farmstead, BrandyWine Fisheries, Broadus Bees, Compassion Kombucha, Curmuffins, Dan's Smoked Salmon, DD Ranch, Deschutes Canyon Garlic, Deschutes Gourmet Mushrooms, Deschutes Produce, Farmhouse Pies, Fibonacci