 The Writing Ranch and High Desert Museum Host Unique Nature Writing Intensive at Oregon's Summer Lake Lodge | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Writing Ranch and High Desert Museum Host Unique Nature Writing Intensive at Oregon's Summer Lake Lodge

Calling all writers and nature enthusiasts! The Writing Ranch in collaboration with the High Desert Museum is again hosting the Lost in Place Nature Writing Intensive at the scenic Summer Lake Lodge in Summer Lake, Oregon. Scheduled from August 8 to 11, this will be a weekend of exploration and creativity inspired by the breathtaking landscapes of the High Desert.

Participants will gain a deeper understanding of High Desert flora and fauna as well as the region's rich archaeological heritage thanks to morning field trips led by Jon Nelson, naturalist and Curator of Wildlife at the High Desert Museum, and Dennis Jenkins, noted archaeologist field school director for the Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University of Oregon.

The Writing Ranch and High Desert Museum Host Unique Nature Writing Intensive at Oregon's Summer Lake Lodge
Dennis Jenkins

Daily generative writing workshops will be led by High Desert author and poet, Ellen Waterston. Waterston serves on the faculty of OSU-Cascades MFA, is the founder of the Writing Ranch, and in 2024 was recognized with Soapstone’s Bread and Roses and Literary Arts’ Stuart H. Holbrook literary awards.

"The Lost in Place Nature Writing Intensive is an opportunity for writers to explore the role of nature in their poetry and prose,” says Waterston. “You’d be hard pressed to find a more beautiful location for this exploration to take place.”

Space for the Lost in Place Nature Writing Intensive is limited. Interested participants are encouraged to RSVP early to secure their spots. To register or learn more about this enriching experience, visit highdesertmuseum.org/lost-in-place or email [email protected] with questions.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

