Tooth Taxi Mobile Dental Clinic Supports Central Oregon Youth with Nearly $1.7 Million in Free Dental Care

he Central Oregon dental community will convene at Brasada Ranch on November 1-2 to address key topics in oral hygiene, continuing education, and collaborative efforts within the dental industry. This event is particularly timely, coming right after Halloween, a season when sugar consumption often spikes. Children in Oregon have some of the worst oral health in our nation. Because of poverty, lack of access, and other social and economic issues, Oregon children suffer more dental pain and infection than children in almost any other state. Poor oral health affects overall health, and, when left untreated, may cause greater problems in the future.This regional gathering will feature members of the Central Oregon dental community alongside staff from the Oregon Dental Association. A notable highlight will be the presence of the Tooth Taxi from The Dental Foundation of Oregon, the 40+ year old charitable nonprofit of the Oregon Dental Association whose mission is to advance oral health education, provide charitable care, and coordinate resources for Oregon’s children and vulnerable communities.Though this event is not open to the public, we invite you to connect with Amber Fowler, Executive Director of The Dental Foundation of Oregon, to take a first-hand look at the 39’ Tooth Taxi mobile van, and learn more about the Tooth Taxi program and how it’s provided dental care and oral health education to thousands of vulnerable Oregonian’s since 2008.Additionally, Dr. Anthony Ramos, 1st Vice President of The Dental Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Dental Association member, and a practitioner in Prineville, OR, will be available for interviews.