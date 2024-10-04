Two Central Oregon Resorts and One Hotel Earn Condé Nast Traveler 2024 Readers' Choice Awards

T

click to enlarge Visit Central Oregon

wo Central Oregon resorts, and one Bend hotel, have earned a place in the coveted Condé Nast Traveler 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, including the Northwest’s No. 1 and No. 2 resorts and the Northwest’s No. 8 hotel.Sunriver Resort was named the Northwest’s No. 1 resort, jumping four spots from No. 5 in 2023. This marks the first time Sunriver Resort has earned the Northwest’s top spot on Condé Nast’s annual list.Bend’s Tetherow Resort earned the No. 2 position in this year’s rankings. Meanwhile, the Oxford Hotel Bend landed at No. 8 on the list of the Northwest’s top hotels.The prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, which are in their 37th year, reflect the opinions of actual travelers voting to crown global and regional winners in a variety of categories. The Central Oregon resorts were picked from 575,048 votes cast during the months-long vote. Sunriver Resort, Tetherow, and the Oxford will all appear in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler magazine and on the Condé Nast Traveler website.“To have three Central Oregon resorts and hotels picked in one of the travel industry’s most prestigious and longest-running awards programs is a great honor, and it speaks to the quality of Central Oregon as a destination,” said Scott Larson, president and CEO for Visit Central Oregon. “Sunriver Resort helped put Central Oregon on the map more than a half-century ago, and more recently both Tetherow and the Oxford Hotel Bend have further elevated the Central Oregon experience. We are proud that Condé Nast readers have discovered what we have known for so long: that there is no place in the Northwest quite like Central Oregon.”Neither Sunriver Resort nor Tetherow are strangers to the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award. This marks the fourth time in seven years Sunriver Resort has made the Pacific Northwest ranking. Meanwhile, Tetherow has earned a place on the Northwest list for the seventh consecutive year, including earning the Northwest’s top resort in the Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.The Oxford Hotel in downtown Bend has made the list of best Northwest hotels four times, including landing as the No. 8 hotel in the Northwest in 2023.