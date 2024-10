D

click to enlarge Anthony Poponi

iscover the keys to a thriving workplace with Anthony Poponi's latest release, "The Little Book of Workplace Happiness". Anthony Poponi is a renowned international motivational speaker and corporate culture strategist and facilitator.In his newest book he explores the crucial elements of trust, culture, leadership, and employee engagement. With actionable insights and his signature humor, this concise guide is a must-read for leaders and supervisors seeking to cultivate a positive and productive work environment.Each copy of the book comes with access to a toolbox of activities to accompany each section of the book.