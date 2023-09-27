Debunking Real Estate Myths

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

In our quest to find the perfect home or investment property, we often find ourselves inundated with information. Well-meaning friends, real estate experts and buzzing headlines can influence our decisions in ways we might not even realize. Unfortunately, the consequences can be costly. Let's debunk the top myths so you can make informed decisions.

Myth #1: Selling your home FSBO (for sale by owner) will save you money.

A common misconception is that selling your home yourself will save you money. In actuality, FSBO sellers run the risk of losing money. Without up-to-date market comparables, you could price low and leave money on the table. Or if you price too high, it could take months to receive an offer. As real estate agents, we provide you with valuable insights, market expertise and negotiation skills, all of which are instrumental in securing and closing the best deal.

Myth #2: All real estate brokers are the same.

One of the most pervasive myths in real estate is the belief that all real estate brokers are all the same. While there are undoubtedly common qualifications and licensing requirements, the similarities often end there. Brokers have a range of experience, market knowledge, negotiation strategies and client service. Some may excel in residential properties, while others specialize in commercial or luxury. Additionally, the notion that all real estate brokers are solely motivated by making a sale is an oversimplification. While it's true that real estate professionals earn commissions from successful transactions, the primary goal of a reputable broker is client satisfaction and ensuring their clients' best interests are met.

Myth #3: If you see a home on Zillow, it's available.

The belief that if a home is listed on Zillow or another website, it's readily available for purchase is a misconception. Online real estate platforms often feature listings that may not be current or accurate in real-time. Properties can be listed, delisted or marked as "coming soon" or "under contract," causing confusion for potential buyers. To avoid disappointment and ensure accurate information, it's advisable to work with a real estate broker who can provide the most up-to-date details.

Myth #4: It's a good idea to price your home higher (or offer lower) so you'll have room to negotiate.

The myth that pricing your home higher or offering lower as a buyer in order to leave room for negotiation is not always a wise strategy. In fact, it can backfire. Overpricing a home can deter potential buyers, as they may perceive it as unreasonably expensive and choose to explore other options. Similarly, offering a significantly lower price as a buyer may lead sellers to dismiss your offer altogether or, at the very least, start negotiations with skepticism. Instead, it's generally more effective to price a home realistically, or as a buyer, to make a competitive offer based on market conditions. This approach encourages genuine interest and fair negotiations, increasing the likelihood of a successful transaction.

The world of real estate is rife with myths. It's imperative to approach it armed with knowledge and a healthy dose of skepticism. By working with experienced professionals, you can navigate the complexities of real estate with confidence.