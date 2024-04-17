Enter the Stonerverse

click to enlarge Jennifer Galler

HomeGrown Music Festival



Fri., April 19 & Sat., April 20

HomeGrown Music Festival is back for its second year! This 4/20 celebration is a gathering of Bend's local musicians. Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend



High Tea Hosted by Bend Burlesque

Sat., April 20, Noon-2 pm

Start your 4/20 on a high note with High Tea! Dust off your favorite floral attire and gather your best buds, because Bend Burlesque is hosting High Tea at 10 Barrel East Side Pub. Enjoy an elegant tea party while our performers entertain you with dope 4/20-inspired acts. 10 Barrel Brewing Company Pub & Brewing Facility, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend





4/20 at Oregrown

Sat., April 20, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Join in and celebrate 4/20 at Oregrown with exclusive deep deals, 20%-50% off, exciting games, delicious El Sancho Tacos and a showcase of vendors from all your favorite brands. Oregrown dispensary, 1199 NW Wall St., Bend



Sleepless Truckers Live!

Sat., April 20, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Your favorite outlaw country boys are back at it again on 4/20 at 6:30pm! Join for a hell raisin' good time and be sure to wear your dancin' boots because this band is sure to get you on your feet! This free concert is open to all ages. Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond



4/20 Block Party

Sat., April 20, 2-10 p.m.

Celebrate 4/20 at Dump City Dumplings and El Sancho. They're closing off the parking lots to have live music, vendors, and food & cocktail specials! No better place to get your munchies on. Dump City Dumplings, 1244 NW Galveston Ave., Bend



Stoned Cold Killers Comedy Show

Sat., April 20, 8-9:30 p.m.

Stoned Cold Killers features local comedians Courtney Stevens and Steve Harber as well as Portland comedian Amanda Lynn Deal joking and telling stories about all the ridiculous things they did under the influence of the Green Goddess. $15 online, $20 at door. Doors open 7pm, show starts at 8pm. 21 and up, strong content expected. Craft Kitchen and Brewery. 62988 NE Layton Ave. #103, Bend



Just Roll With It - 4/20 Standup Special

Sat., April 20, 6:30-9 p.m.

Blaze a trail of giggles at "Just Roll With It" — the highest comedy night in town this 4/20! Hosted by Billy Brant, featuring Niko Smith, Grace Miller, and Fredo and David Kildal as your PDX Headliner. $20/Door $15/Online! Sponsored by Miracle Greens & The Flower Room. A Melrose Production. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend



Gainon and the HardChords

Sat., April 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Bringing a fun 4/20 set with conscious word play, old school vinyl DJing, bass, trumpet and some psychedelic guitar. It's a Block Party ! For more info, please visit, https://www.facebook.com/TheHardChords. El Sancho Taco Shop Westside, 1254 NW Galveston Ave., Bend