Local Smoke Gear

Welcome to April, which brings two reasons to celebrate: 4/20, and (hopefully) a tax refund. While there are many good uses for a refund, I propose you use some of it to upgrade your smoking game, while supporting a very local business.

That business is Bend-based Smoke Honest, and I had the chance to try out some of their gear when it launched in 2022. The timing allowed me to use some of the products, but only for a short period before reviewing them.

Flash forward to earlier this year, when an email from a publicist hit my inbox with an offer to send a collection of smoking gear for possible review. I replied yes without reading much more and was pleasantly surprised when the box showed up days later from Smoke Honest. Hello again.

click to enlarge Courtesy Smoke Honest

Of five products sent, I had tried two, the Capsule Water Pipe and StashLight Doob Tube with a built-in lighter. My initial review of both was positive, but since then, the Capsule has been in heavy rotation not only at home, but at a summer event series I produce. It's gotten as much use as any consumption tool in my collection, and consistently gets compliments from first-time users.

The design is thoughtful as it is beautiful, with a few new tweaks. The Capsule is still composed of thick "shatter proof borosilicate glass, stainless steel, and anodized aluminum." The modular format means lost or broken parts can be replaced and disassembled. It packs into itself, providing ease and safety for travel. Cleaning is a breeze. Thoughtful touches include a magnetic top to hold a lighter, and a diffuser at the base of the downstem. New touches include a diffuser at the base of the mouthpiece, and a selection of colors for the silicon base and mouthpiece cap.

The StashLight is an anodized aluminum joint carrying tube, crush, water and scent proof, with a refillable lighter built at one end. It now comes in an extra-large size option for blunt and king-sized rollie lovers. I've field tested all the features, and it checks.

The Hand Pipe is travel friendly as well, a mere 5" x 1.2" x .6" and 3 oz., all aircraft grade aluminum with a lifetime warranty. It has a built-in poker, a removable sliding cover and a snakelike pathway the smoke travels through, greatly cooling and cleaning the hit. The result is far smoother than a regular pipe, easy to clean and slips easily into a pocket. If you don't finish the bowl, the cover keeps the remains scent and spill proof in the bowl.

Two new items have the same high-quality materials and design aesthetic. The Grinder has the same black aluminum and glass pairing as the Capsule, producing fluffy, evenly ground flowers in a solid feeling 8 oz., silicone gripped, palm sized unit that's surprisingly comfortable to use.

The ground flower collects in the removable glass base, a thick hand blown, petri dish shaped piece which can store what is to be ground, as well as an eye-catching serving dish for smelling and viewing flowers. Its 3.2" wide diameter provides ease when loading a bowl, and the ability to view how much is grinding in real time allows more precision than traditional grinders. Smoke Honest says the dish holds about 3.5 grams of flowers; I got more when ground. Once done, place the glass base back onto the grinder, with its silicone band providing airtight, scent proof, see-through storage.

The Storage Set is the other new product, a set of two of the glass storage dishes which fit onto the grinder, with airtight silicone covers in black and white. This allows for a stackable collection of several strains, easily identified with different colored covers.

The end effect is not only joy in repetition when using the gear, it's an elevated and elegant way to store, present and enjoy flowers. The products are on par with the glasses, decanters and equipment designed for maximizing the storage, preparation and consumption of alcohol. They would make a great 4/20 gift for any cannabis enthusiast seeking to maximize their experience. Buy local!