Food Sensitivities and Your Health

click to enlarge SW

When most think of reactions to food that can compromise health, the classic peanut or shellfish allergy typically come to mind. These can cause serious and potentially life-threatening reactions, sometimes within minutes of eating that food. This type of reaction, called an immediate hypersensitivity reaction, can result in a sudden onset of hives, itching skin and at its worst an anaphylactic reaction that can be life- threatening. What many don't realize is that there exists another type of reactivity to foods that is much more common, can be trickier to identify and can be a smoldering contributor to ongoing health issues.

A delayed reaction to foods in the diet is one that can take hours or even days to create a meaningful immune system response and can present with a much broader set of symptoms. While these symptoms are often less severe, they can still be significant and can further complicate already existing health issues. Because of the delayed nature of this reaction to foods, and the very broad range of symptoms that can result, it can be difficult to pinpoint which food or foods are the culprit.

This delayed reaction to foods is mediated by an antibody called the IgG antibody, and once activated, it can stick around for a while — up to two weeks. This activated antibody response lends to a cascade of biochemistry causing a smoldering level of inflammation in the body. As noted, this inflammatory response can contribute to a plethora of issues in the body, both in kids and in adults.

Upper and lower respiratory issues that are not infectious in nature or the result of environmental allergens persisting for a long time should be suspicious for a food sensitivity contribution. Issues like chronic sinusitis, recurring ear infections, persistently swollen tonsils and asthma should all be thoroughly worked up to rule out the possibility of a delayed hypersensitivity reaction to food.

Issues with skin inflammation and itchiness, like eczema and other types of dermatitis, can either be caused or exacerbated by an inflammatory response to foods. In many cases the symptoms of a delayed reaction to foods can be vague, to include brain fog, low energy, anxiety or depression, headaches, migraines or insomnia. Obviously direct effects to the digestive tract are common, including bloating and indigestion, a sluggish or irritable bowel, and all these issues will in and of themselves increase inflammation, affecting other areas of the body. Joint inflammation and arthritis are another, and many patients with chronic osteoarthritis will report that their joint pain calms down after identifying and addressing foods that their body is reacting to.

While the immune system can decide it is intolerant of nearly any food, there are some more common offenders that tend to raise an eyebrow (and come back positive on testing). Some of the more common foods to spike a delayed reaction by the immune system are wheat/gluten/gliaden, dairy—particularly milk — as well as eggs, soy, nightshades, cashews, almonds and legumes, in some cases.

The testing for this type of IgG food sensitivity panel can be done by several different reputable labs and is best handled by a provider experienced with the nuances of this type of test. One such nuance includes the fact that if the gut is extremely inflamed, the nature of that inflammation can itself cause reactions to more and more foods. In these instances, the entire panel of foods might come back positive on testing — but may not be the ultimate cause of the inflammation. Yes, it is a "chicken or the egg" situation that requires more investigation and treatment.

The other approach to discovery is the tried-and-true elimination diet, where one or more foods are strictly eliminated for a full 30 days. During that period, it typically becomes clear whether or not the suspected food is indeed contributing to the health issues of concern.

Whichever method one uses to discover a food that is contributing to chronic inflammation, it can be a game changer, and an important part of addressing existing health concerns while improving health and vitality overall.

—Dr. Phillips is the director of Hawthorn Healing Arts Center and can be reached at [email protected].