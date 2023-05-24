Functional Beverages for Fun Times or Just for a Healthful Routine

With backgrounds in aviation, physics and software development, a Bend couple had always dreamed of entrepreneurship and were constantly playing with business ideas. Then, an unexpected encounter with the world of functional ingredients sparked their curiosity and set them on an entirely new course.

click to enlarge Christian Suarez Co-founders Laura Melgarejo and Thomas Angel.

Altitude Functional Beverages was born in the kitchen of co-founders Laura Melgarejo and Thomas Angel. Altitude incorporates functional ingredients such as hemp-derived CBD, chaga and turmeric, designed to provide accessible, long-lasting fuel for active lifestyles. Witnessing loved ones and close friends find value and benefit in these functional ingredients, Melgarejo and Angel's interest was piqued. They recognized that while the potential health benefits of certain ingredients were appealing, the existing options, such as oil tinctures or powders, needed to be more sustainable for long-term use. The couple sought a solution that would effortlessly fit into their morning routine, like consuming that morning cup of coffee.

"From day one, we knew we wanted to be routine-focused. So we started with our morning routine," Angel said.

With roots in Portland, the couple moved to Bend to start Altitude in the fall of 2020. Altitude's first beverage, The Everything Milk Latte, was launched in June 2021. It's a mix of coffee and a homemade blend of functional adaptogens aimed at elevating people's energy throughout the day. Eventually, the couple expanded the line with a Matcha Green Tea and a Chai Black Tea latte in early 2022 to capture customers who wanted the functional ingredients without the coffee.

While the company was still in its infancy and the world was navigating the challenges of the pandemic, the pair took the opportunity to reflect on their relationship with alcohol. Recognizing the need for alternatives that could offer a social element without the drawbacks of traditional alcoholic beverages, they developed an alcohol alternative line.

Last summer, Altitude unveiled a line of sparkling white teas infused with nootropics — or cognitive enhancers — including GABA, 5-HTP, and CBD. The line quickly gained momentum, surpassing the original latte line in popularity.

click to enlarge Courtesy Harbinger The sparkling white tea line includes: Paloma, Blue Hawaiian and the Mountain Mule.

"People are asking for it, and we just happen to have a product that aligns with their needs," Angel said. One of the motivations behind this venture was the desire for products that could accompany activities like trivia nights, bingo, concerts and so on. "Our sparkling white teas provide that choice, offering something beyond sparkling water or traditional non-alcoholic options," Angel said.

The line consists of three naturally sweetened flavors: Paloma (grapefruit and basil), Blue Hawaiian (pineapple and curacao), and the Mountain Mule (spicy ginger and lime). Rather than adding an extra step or supplement to a daily regimen, Altitude encourages individuals to think about the routines they have in place. This approach gives people an opportunity to experience enhanced focus, energy and relaxation without crashes or negative consequences, the couple explained.

"We focus on individuals like you and me, who live busy and sometimes stressful lives. We don't want to burden them with the thought of adding a whole new routine. Instead, we want to offer solutions that seamlessly fit into their current lifestyles," Angel said.

Altitude is available at local markets including the Northwest Crossing Farmers Markets, the Friday Night Market and Munch & Music. They're also available at Food4Less, Market of Choice, Newport Avenue Market and more. Angel also works with Cultivate Bend, a trade organization focused on natural products in Central Oregon, aiming to create resources that support local entrepreneurs and encourage their growth and success. The ultimate goal is to develop Central Oregon as a hub for natural products and innovation.

"Central Oregon has the potential to become a center of excellence for natural products and consumer packaged goods," Angel said.