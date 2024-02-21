Horoscope Week of February 22, 2024

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Unlike the Pope's decrees, my proclamations are not infallible. As opposed to Nostradamus and many modern soothsayers, I never imagine I have the power to definitely and absolutely decipher what's ahead. One of my main mottoes is "The future is undecided. Our destinies are always mutable." Please keep these caveats in mind whenever you commune with my horoscopes. Furthermore, consider adopting my approach as you navigate through the world—especially in the coming weeks, when your course will be extra responsive to your creative acts of willpower. Decide right now what you want the next chapter of your life story to be about.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In my astrological estimation, the coming weeks will be an ideal time for you to declare amnesty, negotiate truces, and shed long-simmering resentments. Other recommended activities: Find a way to joke about an embarrassing memory, break a bad habit just because it's fun to do so, and throw away outdated stuff you no longer need. Just do the best you can as you carry out these challenging assignments, Aries. You don't have to be perfect. For inspiration, read these wise words from poet David Whyte: "When you forgive others, they may not notice but you will heal. Forgiveness is not something we do for others; it is a gift to ourselves."

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): "When a mountain doesn't listen, say a prayer to the sea," said Taurus painter Cy Twombly. "If God doesn't respond, direct your entreaties to Goddess," I tell my Taurus daughter Zoe. "If your mind doesn't provide you with useful solutions, make an appeal to your heart instead," my Taurus coach advises me. All these words of wisdom should be useful for you in the coming weeks, Taurus. It's time to be diligent, relentless, ingenious, and indefatigable in going after what you want. Keep asking until you find a source that will provide it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gemini philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson offered advice that's perfect for you. He said, "Though we travel the world over to find the beautiful, we must carry it with us, or we find it not." Here's what I will add. First, you very much need to commune with extra doses of beauty in the coming weeks. Doing so will expedite your healing and further your education—two activities that are especially important right now. Second, one way to accomplish that is to put yourself in the presence of all the beautiful people, places, and things you can find. Third, be diligent as you cultivate beauty within yourself. How? That's your homework. You can start by making a list of the three most beautiful acts you have ever performed.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): I bet that sometime soon, you will dream of flying though the sky on a magic carpet. In fact, this may be a recurring dream for you in the coming months. By June, you may have soared along on a floating rug more than 10 times. Why? What's this all about? I suspect it's one aspect of a project that life is encouraging you to undertake. It's an invitation to indulge in more flights of the imagination; to open your soul to mysterious potencies; to give your fantasy life permission to be wilder and freer. You know that old platitude "shit happens"? You're ready to experiment with a variation on that: "magic transpires."

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): On February 22, ancient Romans celebrated the holiday of Caristia. It was a time for reconciliation. People strove to heal estrangements and settle longstanding disagreements. Apologies were offered and truces were negotiated. In alignment with current astrological omens, I recommend you revive this tradition, Leo. Now is an excellent phase of your life to embark on a crusade to unify, harmonize, restore, mend, and assuage. I dare you to put a higher priority on love and connection than on ego!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): My poet friend Jafna likes to say that only two types of love are available to us all: too little and too much. We are either deprived of the precise amount and quality of the love we want, or else we have to deal with an excess of the stuff that doesn't quite match what we want. But I predict that this will at most be a mild problem for you in the coming weeks—and perhaps not a problem at all. You will have a knack for both giving and receiving just the right amount of love, neither too little nor too much.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If the devil card comes up for me in a divinatory Tarot reading, I don't get worried or scared that something bad might happen. On the contrary, I interpret it favorably. It means that an interesting problem or riddle has arrived or will soon arrive in my life—and that this twist can potentially make me wiser, kinder, and wilder. The appearance of the devil card suggests that I need to be challenged so as to grow a new capacity or understanding. It's a good omen, telling me that life is conspiring to give me what I need to outgrow my limitations and ignorance. Now apply these principles, Libra, as you respond to the devil card I just drew for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A taproot is a thick, central, and primary root from which a plant's many roots branch out laterally. Typically, a taproot is fairly straight and grows downward. It may extend to a depth that is greater than the part of the plant sprouting above ground. Now let's imagine that we humans have metaphorical taproots. They connect us with our sources of inner nourishment. They are lifelines to secret or hidden treasures we may be only partly conscious of. Let's further imagine that in the coming months, your own taproot will be flourishing, burgeoning, and even spreading deeper to draw in new nutrients. Got all that? Now I invite you to infuse this beautiful vision with an outpouring of love for yourself and for all the wondrous vitality you will be absorbing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Behavioral ecologist Professor Dan Charbonneau has observed the habits of ants and bees and other social insects. He says that a lot of the time, many of them are just lolling around doing nothing. In fact, most animals do the same. The creatures of the natural world are just not that busy. Psychologist Dr. Sandi Mann urges us to learn from their lassitude. "We've created a society where we fear boredom and we're afraid of doing nothing," she says. But that addiction to frenzy may limit our inclination to daydream, which in turn inhibits our creativity. I bring these facts to your attention, Sagittarius, because I suspect you're in a phase when lolling around doing nothing will be extra healthy for you. Liberate and nurture your daydreams please!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): "Education is an admirable thing," wrote Oscar Wilde, "but it is well to remember that nothing worth knowing can be taught." As I ponder your future in the coming weeks, I vociferously disagree with him. I am sure you can learn many things worth knowing from teachers of all kinds. It's true that some of the lessons may be accidental or unofficial—and not delivered by traditional teachers—but that won't diminish their value. I invite you to act as if you will in effect be enrolled in school 24/7 until the equinox.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The planets Mars and Venus are both cruising through Aquarius. Will they generate synchronicities that weave magic into your destiny? Here are a few possibilities I foresee: 1. arguments assuaged by love-making; 2. smoldering flirtations that finally ignite; 3. mix-ups about the interplay between love and lust or else wonderful synergies between love and lust; 4. lots of labyrinthine love talk, romantic sparring, and intricate exchange about the nature of desire; 5. the freakiest sex ever; 6. adventures on the frontiers of intimacy.

Homework: Make a guess about when you will finally understand your purpose here on Earth.




