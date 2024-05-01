Getting Ready to Sell

One of the more common things we get asked in real estate, besides, 'how the market is doing,' is how to best prepare your home prior to listing it for sale. The goal for most people is to fetch a high price and do so in a quick manner so that they can get on with the next chapter of their lives. In my years of listing properties for sale, I have had one customer who did not tell me they wanted the highest possible offer (Hey Tom, hope life is well on the coast!). So how can you best prepare yourself/yourselves and your home for as stress-free of a sale as possible? I'll provide you with a few simple tips that can help make the listing process less stressful and maximize the chances of getting top dollar for your property.

I often advise clients on the importance of decluttering their homes before listing. A clutter-free space not only looks more appealing to potential buyers but also helps envision themselves living in the home. Removing personal items, organizing closets and clearing countertops can make rooms appear larger and more inviting. This is a simple yet effective way to enhance a home's appeal and create a positive first impression. The cost is minimal but it really makes a world of difference to potential buyers. By taking the time to declutter, sellers can showcase their home's true potential and increase the likelihood of a quicker sale at a better price.

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

The next step in this operation, now that the home is decluttered, is to get a pre inspection. If you have been reading my articles over the years, you know I am a huge fan of pre inspections. It's like a home inspection on the buyer's side, but this is done prior to the home being listed for sale. One of the more stressful times in any real estate transaction is the inspection period, because you never know what the inspector is going to find and how that will impact the next round of negotiations. The goal of the pre inspection is to make the homeowner aware of the issues so that they can fix them prior to being listed. One key point here is that most buyers' agents will require a licensed and bonded tradesperson by contract to fix tiny issues, even extremely simple ones. These little repairs add up quickly and can greatly impact the sale price. I like being proactive to ensure no surprises that could cost my sellers thousands of dollars.

Finally, after we have decluttered and fixed any existing issues, we can move on to the deep cleaning portion. Deep cleaning a home prior to listing is crucial for making a lasting impression on potential buyers. A spotless home signals to buyers that the property has been well-maintained and cared for. Focus on areas often overlooked in regular cleaning, such as baseboards, light fixtures and behind/under appliances. Shampoo Carpets, scrub tile grout and polish hardwood floors to ensure they shine, and make sure to clean the windows inside and out. A clean, fresh-smelling home invites buyers in and allows the buyers to picture their own lives within the home. Investing in a thorough deep cleaning can significantly enhance a home's appeal and set the stage for a successful sale.

Now we have taken a few steps to get our home ready for sale, as well as taken a lot of the stress and anxiety out of the process. This is not meant to be a comprehensive list, but rather a list of things that every homeowner should consider prior to listing their home for sale. The selling season is upon us here in Central Oregon; if you need any help listing or purchasing a property, please contact me or my team immediately at [email protected].