Moving to Bend?

Bend offers an idyllic combination of small town charm and outdoor adventure. Its location along the Deschutes River and at the eastern edge of the Cascade Range provides breathtaking landscapes and countless outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking, fishing and skiing. Furthermore, the city boasts a robust cultural scene with breweries, restaurants, festivals and art galleries, which give it a vibrant, inviting atmosphere.

When considering relocating to Bend, you should think about the outdoor lifestyle, the cost of living and the job market. Housing can be more expensive than in other parts of Oregon, but the availability of high-quality education, health care and recreational facilities might offset this.

Research the current real estate market

The housing market in Bend can be competitive and often more expensive than other cities in the region due to the city's high desirability and limited housing inventory. The market features a mix of single-family homes, condos and townhouses, and property values have generally seen an upward trend over the years. If you don't have the need to live in Bend proper, the feeder markets such as Redmond, Terrebonne, Prineville and La Pine could offer some more affordable alternatives. Newcomers should be aware that Bend's popularity has led to an increase in housing prices. Also, the job market can be competitive, especially for non-service related jobs.

The cost of living in Bend is higher than the national average and also higher than in many other parts of Oregon, primarily driven by housing costs. However, health care, utilities and transportation costs are generally close to the national average.

Check out the job market and professional opportunities

The job market in Bend has been growing, with a focus on health care, education and tourism. There's also a burgeoning tech scene, and remote work is increasingly common. Craft brewing is another significant industry in Bend.

Explore neighborhoods that fit your needs and budget

Some of the top neighborhoods in Bend include Old Bend, which is a historic district close to downtown; Midtown, an up-and-coming area with older homes being remodeled, Northwest Crossing, a newer community that emphasizes sustainability; and newer communities in different areas of town that include community amenities such as neighborhood grocery stores, coffee shops and so on.

Investigate schools and educational opportunities

Bend-La Pine Schools is the school district serving Bend, which includes numerous highly rated elementary, middle and high schools. Additionally, there are several private school options. Bend is also home to the Cascades campus of Oregon State University as well as Central Oregon Community College.

Overall, Bend offers a high quality of life, particularly for those who love outdoor activities and a strong sense of community. The city offers access to nature, a vibrant arts and music scene and excellent food and drink, all set within a friendly and relaxed community. The city's emphasis on wellness, sustainability and education also contributes to its reputation as a great place to live. It's a city that blends the convenience of urban living with the accessibility of the great outdoors, making it a unique and inviting place to call home. This all makes it a very attractive and popular place to live, so be sure to connect with a knowledgeable real estate professional to help you navigate the competitive market.