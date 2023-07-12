 Neighborhood Spotlight: Northwest Crossing | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Neighborhood Spotlight: Northwest Crossing

A desirable and well-planned community

By

The Northwest Crossing neighborhood in Bend has gained a reputation as one of the most desirable places to live in the area. With its stunning natural surroundings, well-designed community planning and abundant amenities, it's no wonder that Northwest Crossing has captured the hearts of residents and visitors alike. Let's explore what makes this neighborhood so special and coveted.

First and foremost, the natural beauty of the Northwest Crossing neighborhood sets it apart. Nestled in the picturesque Cascade Mountains, residents are treated to breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks, lush forests and sparkling rivers. The area offers an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities, including hiking, mountain biking, skiing and fishing. With numerous parks, trails and open spaces, people can easily connect with nature and enjoy an active and healthy lifestyle.

click to enlarge Neighborhood Spotlight: Northwest Crossing
Grayson Graham
Arial view of Compass Park, a lovely visit nestled inside Northwest Crossing

In addition to its natural splendor, the neighborhood's thoughtful community planning is a significant factor in its desirability. Northwest Crossing was developed with a focus on sustainability, walkability and a strong sense of community. The streets are designed to encourage pedestrian and bicycle traffic, with wide sidewalks, bike lanes and well-connected pathways. The design philosophy fosters a safe and welcoming environment for people of all ages.

The neighborhood's architectural charm is another reason it's so highly sought after. Northwest Crossing features a blend of traditional and contemporary designs, with an emphasis on energy efficiency and green-building practices. The homes are known for their high-quality construction, beautiful craftsmanship and attention to detail. The diverse range of housing options, from single family homes to townhouses and apartments, caters to a variety of lifestyles and preferences.

One of the most appealing aspects of Northwest Crossing is its vibrant community spirit. The neighborhood hosts a plethora of events and activities throughout the year, fostering a strong sense of belonging and camaraderie. From farmers markets to outdoor concerts, art shows to holiday celebrations, there is always something happening that brings the community together. The neighborhood also has its own schools, making it an ideal choice for families seeking a close-knit and supportive environment for their children.

Another significant advantage of living in Northwest Crossing further contributes to its desirability: a range of shops, restaurants and other services within walking distance, reducing the reliance on cars and promoting a more sustainable lifestyle. The bustling town center is the heart of the community, offering a lively social hub where neighbors can gather, dine and shop. Additionally, world-class medical centers and health care providers are within a short drive, ensuring access to high-quality health care services when needed. Several companies are operating in the area currently and with the completion of District 2, more commercial opportunities abound in this happening neighborhood.

Lastly, the robust economy and job opportunities in Bend add to the desirability of Northwest Crossing. The city has experienced steady growth in recent years and is known for its thriving tech industry, outdoor recreation and tourism sectors. This translates to a strong local economy and ample employment options for residents.

