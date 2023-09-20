Our Surrounding Towns

As the popularity of Bend continues to soar, many prospective homebuyers are finding themselves priced out of the city's real estate market. Fortunately, Bend's surrounding towns such as La Pine, Prineville, Terrebonne and Crooked River Ranch are emerging as attractive alternatives for those seeking more affordable housing options.

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

Nestled south of Bend, La Pine is often considered the "Gateway to the Cascades" due to its proximity to the Cascade Range and its abundant natural beauty. For those drawn to the outdoors, La Pine offers an array of recreational activities, from hiking and fishing to snowmobiling and cross-country skiing.

Housing prices in La Pine tend to be more budget-friendly, making it an appealing option for homebuyers seeking more space for their dollar. In addition, La Pine has a close-knit community that embraces a slower pace of life.

East of Bend lies Prineville, a town steeped in the history of the American West. Known for its rugged landscapes and wide-open spaces, Prineville is an appealing option for those who desire a more rural lifestyle while still within a reasonable commuting distance from Bend. The real estate market in Prineville has gained attention for its affordability and availability of larger lots and acreage. The charm of Prineville extends beyond its affordability; it embraces its western heritage, offering rodeos, historic downtown architecture and easy access to the scenic Ochoco National Forest.

Terrebonne is perhaps best known as the gateway to the iconic Smith Rock State Park. This charming town offers the allure of small-town living while being just a short drive from Redmond.

Real Estate in Terrebonne includes a variety of housing choices from single-family homes to acreage properties, often at a lower cost than in Bend. Additionally, the town's proximity to Smith Rock provides residents with easy access to world-class rock climbing, hiking and wildlife viewing.

Located in the high desert terrain, Crooked River Ranch offers a unique blend of country living not far off the beaten path. This unincorporated community sits on the banks of the Crooked River and is known for its picturesque landscapes and outdoor recreation.

The real estate market in Crooked River Ranch is particularly attractive to budget-conscious buyers. There, you can find homes on spacious lots and even ranch properties at a fraction of the cost compared to Bend. The tranquility of the area, coupled with its proximity to both the Crooked River and Deschutes River, makes it a perfect choice for those seeking some affordable "elbow room."

While Bend (and Redmond) may remain the crown jewel(s) of Central Oregon, surrounding towns offer a compelling alternative for those looking to invest in less expensive real estate without sacrificing the region's natural beauty and quality of life. As the demand for these towns continues to grow, they are becoming more than just bedroom communities; they are emerging as lively and affordable destinations in their own right, enriching the cultural and economic landscape of Central Oregon.